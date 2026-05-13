Independent Life Insurance Company Receives A- Rating Affirmation from KBRA

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life Insurance Company (ILIC), the only plaintiff-focused structured settlement provider, has announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has once again reaffirmed its A- Insurance Financial Strength Rating with a Stable Outlook. The rating underscores Independent Life's commitment to long-term financial stability and its ability to meet future obligations to policyholders.

KBRA noted several key strengths supporting its rating, including strong operating company capitalization, a seasoned executive team with deep expertise, and established relationships across the structured settlement ecosystem.

Todd Hagely, Independent Life's Chief Financial Officer, commented "KBRA's decision reflects our disciplined financial management, strong capitalization, and prudent approach to profitable growth."

Structured settlements are long-term commitments, often spanning decades. For trial attorneys, settlement planners, and plaintiffs, financial strength ratings are a critical measure of security.

"This favorable rating outcome reflects the progress we have made in building a scalable platform designed to support continued expansion and capitalize on evolving market opportunities," commented George Luecke, Independent Life's Chief Operating Officer.

With its reaffirmed A‑ rating and stronger than industry average Risk‑based Capital Ratio, Independent Life demonstrates the financial strength needed to reliably support its payee obligations.

About Independent Life and Independent Insurance Group

Founded by insurance industry experts, Independent Group is a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. Independent Life, its underwriting division, is dedicated to providing structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates. With its unique profile and ambitious vision for the structured settlement industry, Independent Life has attracted world-class partners: LKCM Headwater Investments, KKR's Kilter Finance and Hannover Re USA support Independent Life's growth and guarantees. For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit www.Independent.life.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Barber

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SOURCE Independent Insurance Group LLC