INDEPENDENT LIFE RECOGNIZED FOR FAST ANNUITY PREMIUM GROWTH

News provided by

Independent Insurance Group LLC

21 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life Insurance Company was recognized by Life Annuity Specialist - https://www.lifeannuityspecialist.com/, an online industry news service, for increasing its annuity premium by 248% to $78 million in the 2023 First Quarter. In Life Annuity Specialist's June 15 article, "The 20 Fastest-Growing Smaller Annuity Issuers in the First Quarter," the publication analyzed annuity issuers with direct premiums and annuity considerations ranging from $20 million to $500 million.

The Life Annuity Specialist article highlighted the success of iStructure, Independent Life's index-linked structured settlement annuity, as an important factor in the firm's growth. iStructure is the first uncapped index-linked structured settlement annuity and provides individuals the opportunity for growth in payout amounts with the same flexibility and tax benefits of traditional structured settlements.

"iStructure has really gained traction over the last year and is now more than half our overall new production," said James Atkins, CEO of Independent Life Company. "We have been contributing to the growth of the market by raising awareness of structured settlements among key influencers, especially personal injury attorneys," he added.

Founded in 2018 by insurance industry experts, Independent Life Insurance Company is the underwriting division of Independent Group, a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. 

ABOUT INDEPENDENT LIFE

Independent Life is dedicated to providing structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates.9 For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit www.independent.life.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Vicky Riley
Riley Communications
214.680-1712
[email protected]com

SOURCE Independent Insurance Group LLC

