Independent Mechanical Watch Brand Chronoswiss Launches the Regulator Classic Carbon Racer, a New Motor Sport-inspired Timepiece

Stainless steel, high-tech carbon mesh and the look of a speedometer just cry out "speed". The new model brings together the colors typically associated with racing: red, white and black carbon. The design of this timepiece is reminiscent of a speedometer, with the red hand in the style of a speedometer needle. The eye-catching triangular shape of the hour and minute hands can also be perfectly read in the dark, thanks to extremely luminous Super-LumiNova inlays. The guilloché pattern on the dial of the timepiece is also unconventional: the centuries-old royal craftsmanship of guilloché is fused here with ultra-thin carbon from the premier class of motorsport.

Typically for Chronoswiss (a pioneering achievement of the brand in the 1980s), the caseback is sapphire crystal through which you can see the beating heart of the watch, its movement – just like the racing cars that proudly showcase their engines under glass. You can also admire the intricacy of the mechanics through the skeletonized seconds dial, visually inspired by the perforated design of a racing car rim.

The high-performance engine of the watch is its automatic C.295 caliber with a power reserve of over 40 hours, which has undergone a Regulator modification in-house at Chronoswiss. Its sturdy case and water resistance to 10 bar (100 m) make the Regulator Classic Carbon Racer the perfect timepiece for every occasion.

The link between Chronoswiss' modern mechanics and motor sport goes back a long way. The family-owned company has already proved that it has petrol in its blood in cooperative partnerships with the Alfa and Audi brands and, time and time again, it has created small limited editions of exceptional timepieces.

Chronoswiss was founded in 1983, in the midst of the quartz crisis when only visionaries continued to believe in the mechanical watch. Entrepreneurial spirit and congenial inventions such as the sapphire glass back, an unmistakable design and the first series production of the regulator complication as a wrist watch made Chronoswiss unique. Headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, the brand manufactures only a few thousand mechanical watches per year according to Swiss Made quality standards.

