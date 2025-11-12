Independent Medical Alliance Releases Fourth Edition of the Journal of Independent Medicine

New Volume Expands Global Reach of Independent Science as Public Demand Grows for Transparency in Health Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the publication of Volume 1, Issue No. 4 of the Journal of Independent Medicine, marking the successful release of four quarterly volumes in its inaugural year. The journal continues to gain momentum as a vital scientific platform for physicians, researchers, and patients seeking evidence-based research outside the constraints of corporate and political influence.

"As federal agencies like HHS begin to prioritize transparency and conflict-free science, the Journal of Independent Medicine is filling a gap left by captured institutions," said Dr. Joseph Varon, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and President of IMA. "We are publishing rigorous, peer-reviewed work that challenges assumptions, invites open inquiry, and helps the world move from captured science to independent medicine."

The Journal of Independent Medicine remains one of the few peer-reviewed scientific publications committed to publishing studies and reviews on sensitive or underreported topics—including vaccine safety, metabolic and chronic disease prevention, and medical ethics. Each volume is double-blind peer-reviewed and free of pharmaceutical sponsorship, ensuring true independence and accessibility for clinicians and the public alike.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Journal of Independent Medicine will expand to six issues annually, including two special editions devoted to some of the most urgent and underserved issues in modern healthcare:

Treating Post-Vaccine Complications

Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals in the Chronic Disease Epidemic

"These upcoming issues reflect our mission to empower physicians and patients with the knowledge necessary for informed consent and effective care," added Dr. Varon. "By examining the overlooked, we're rebuilding trust in medicine and creating the scientific foundation for real reform."

Featured Articles in Volume 1, Issue No. 4

Review Articles

Considering the Safety of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in Patients with Aneuploidy ( Martin J. McCaffrey)

Explores how genetic anomalies may interact with mRNA vaccine mechanisms, raising new considerations for patient-specific safety.

( Explores how genetic anomalies may interact with mRNA vaccine mechanisms, raising new considerations for patient-specific safety. Preventing Cancer: The ROOT Protocols ( Paul Marik & Justus Hope)

Examines nutraceutical and repurposed drug strategies for reducing cancer risk through metabolic optimization and lifestyle interventions.

( Examines nutraceutical and repurposed drug strategies for reducing cancer risk through metabolic optimization and lifestyle interventions. A Holistic Approach to Improve Metabolic Health: A Practical Review ( Pei Harris & Joseph Varon)

A clinical roadmap for reversing metabolic syndrome through nutrition, lifestyle, and integrative therapies.

( A clinical roadmap for reversing metabolic syndrome through nutrition, lifestyle, and integrative therapies. Beyond the Dead Donor Rule: Medicine, Ethics, and the Future of Organ Procurement ( Joseph Varon & Matthew Halma)

A historical and ethical analysis of organ donation protocols and their implications for modern medicine.

( A historical and ethical analysis of organ donation protocols and their implications for modern medicine. Vaccine-Induced Viral Reactivation and Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Review, Hypothesis, and Implications ( Matthew Cormier)

Investigates potential links between viral reactivation post-vaccination and neurodevelopmental disorders.

( Investigates potential links between viral reactivation post-vaccination and neurodevelopmental disorders. A Non-Isolated Call for Rigor: The History of the 'Anti-Vaccination Movement' and Its Path to Legitimacy ( Matthew Halma & Joseph Varon)

A reflection on the professionalization and scientific standards needed to advance credible medical freedom advocacy.

( A reflection on the professionalization and scientific standards needed to advance credible medical freedom advocacy. Palliative Care in Iraq: A Health Systems Imperative for Equity in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Settings (Santiago Herrero)

Documents the urgent need for global health equity in end-of-life care under conflict conditions.

Original Articles

Metacritique of Influential Studies Purporting COVID-19 Vaccine Successes: Part 3 (Raphael Lataster)

Final installment of a comprehensive critique of flawed methodologies underpinning vaccine efficacy claims.

Case Reports

Cavernous Dural Arteriovenous Fistula Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination (Dean Patterson et al.)

Detailed case review highlighting potential neurological complications and diagnostic challenges.

Letter to the Editor

A Dramatic Increase in the Rate of Disability in the American Civilian Labor Force (Hal Switkay)

A statistical analysis signaling a concerning rise in disability rates and calling for public health investigation.

This issue—and all past issues—are available free of charge at www.JIndepMed.org.

About the Journal of Independent Medicine

The Journal of Independent Medicine, published quarterly by the Independent Medical Alliance™, is a double-blind peer-reviewed journal that serves as a sanctuary for scientific truth. Free from pharmaceutical funding and political bias, it is committed to publishing research that prioritizes patients over profits and rigor over ideology. The journal features contributions from a global editorial board of 43 experts representing 17 countries and dozens of specialties.

For more information, visit www.JIndepMed.org.

About the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)

The Independent Medical Alliance™ is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization and coalition of physicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals united by a mission to restore trust and transparency in healthcare. The organization's mission is driven by Honest Medicine™, prioritizing patients above profits and emphasizing long-term wellness and disease prevention by empowering both physicians and their patients. With a focus on evidence-based medicine, informed consent, and systemic reform, IMA is driving a movement to create a more compassionate and effective healthcare system. IMA and IMA Action, the 501 (c) (4) advocacy arm of IMA, were a powerful presence during the RFK Jr. confirmation hearings, mobilizing grassroots activists in Washington, D.C., and nationwide.

Media Contact

Lynne Kristensen

[email protected]

SOURCE Independent Medical Alliance