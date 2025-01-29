Independent Medical Alliance Statement on Day One of the RFK Jr. Confirmation Hearings

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) issued the following statements after Day One of the RFK Jr. confirmation hearings:

"The powerful forces of the status quo were in full attack mode. But RFK Jr. did an amazing job demonstrating why he's the right person for the job. Reforming America's healthcare is one of the most urgent needs for this Administration, and we're confident that RFK Jr. will be leading that effort." Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President

"After today's strong performance, we can feel momentum continuing to grow among the medical field for RFK Jr.'s confirmation. Frontline doctors nationwide are energized about Kennedy's nomination and the reforms that he will bring to HHS." Dr. Paul Marik, IMA Chief Science Officer.

This week IMA Action launched a national ad campaign supporting RFK Jr.'s confirmation, and IMA delivered to the Senate a letter of support signed by over 16,000 doctors, healthcare providers, scientists and patients. Post hearing, that number has climbed to nearly 30,000.

Independent Medical Alliance - IMA (formerly Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, FLCCC), is the nation's leading organization of front-line healthcare providers. Group President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Varon, earned national praise for working over 700 days straight during the COVID pandemic. IMA Action (IMAAction.org) is the 501c4 advocacy arm of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMAHealth.org), a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Lynne Kristensen

Independent Medical Alliance

(202) 987-5655

[email protected]

SOURCE Independent Medical Alliance