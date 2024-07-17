Independent Music Labels Unite to Launch Organization for Recorded Culture and Arts (ORCA)

BRUSSELS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Organization for Recorded Culture and Arts (ORCA), a groundbreaking think tank, has officially launched. Composed of leading independent music labels from around the world - it is a first for the music ecosystem.

ORCA's mission is to develop and promote research that underscores the economic, social, and cultural value of music. It is coordinated through the Center for Music Ecosystems.

ORCA's founding members include independent music labels that have discovered and developed the careers of various global artists, such as Adele, Nirvana, The National, Mitski, and ODESZA:

Because Music ( France )

( ) Beggars Group (UK)

(UK) City Slang ( Germany )

( ) Domino Recording Company (US)

(US) Everlasting Records ( Spain )

( ) Exceleration Music (US)

(US) Hopeless Records (US)

(US) !K7 Music ( Germany )

( ) Ninja Tune Records (UK)

(UK) Partisan Records (US)

(US) Playground Music ( Sweden )

( ) Secret City Records ( Canada )

( ) Secretly Group (US)

(US) Sub Pop (US)

Christof Ellinghaus, Founder/CEO of City Slang, commented: "City Slang is just one of many exciting independent music companies that contribute to the global music industry. We are excited to have joined forces with other leading independent labels to launch ORCA. Together, we are creating comprehensive, data-driven reports and independent studies to demonstrate the significant value our daily investments in art and culture contribute to society."

ORCA is committed to demonstrating the benefits and return on investment of supporting artists long-term and developing thriving music ecosystems. It aims to highlight music's role in transforming economies and inspiring social impact, including job creation.

ORCA invites policymakers, business leaders, and communities to recognize music as an economic ecosystem, providing evidence-based research to make music more inclusive and build collective value.

ORCA's inaugural report, "Setting the Stage: How Music Works" provides an in-depth introduction to the music industry - its stakeholders, activities, and the wide-ranging economic, cultural, and community benefits it generates. It is available as an interactive website and a standalone PDF.

Helen Smith, Executive Chair at European Independent Trade Association, IMPALA said: "ORCA's report sets out the unique work of independent labels and their vital contribution to the music ecosystem. It is the first piece of comprehensive research devoted to independent labels on this scale. This is essential reading for those looking to understand why labels are increasingly inundated with artists seeking long-term partnerships."

For more information, visit: www.orcaformusic.com.

Alexandra Dewar; [email protected]

