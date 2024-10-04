Independent Pop Artist, Audriix, Breaks Into Top 40 Radio, With Debut Single, "I Do"

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent pop artist Audriix is making waves in the music scene with her electrifying new single "I Do." "I Do" has made an impressive debut, securing the 5th spot on the Top 40 radio chart for most added songs in its first week, and is currently #47 on the US Mediabase Top 40 chart.

Audriix's Twisted Fairytales Album Cover Audriix's Performs at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Her new single "I Do" is being played at some of the biggest Top 40 radio stations in the country, including the prestigious Sirius XM Hits 1 HITBOUND station, 103.5 KTU in NYC, KIIS in Los Angeles, KISS 103.5 in Chicago, Power 105.3 in Atlanta, and KISS 108 in Boston to name a few. "I Do" was the 5th most added song to Top 40 radio in its first week out, only behind The Weeknd's "Dancing In The Flames," Tate McRae's "It's ok I'm ok," Halsey's "Ego," and Charli XCX's "Apple." Audriix is quickly becoming an artist to watch in Pop music, as she was even asked to perform at media giant iHeartMedia's Dunkin Lounge in New York City, home of the #1 Pop station in the country Z100, on August 13th, 2024. "I Do" is currently #47 with a bullet on the US Mediabase Top 40 chart, sharing the spotlight with Pop music superstars, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen, Addison Rae, Ariana Grande, and Chappell Roan to name a few.

Additionally, remixes of "I Do," including the most recent one by the iconic DJ, Benny Benassi, and her previous single "Post-it Notes" by DJ Triple XL and Jay Mac are making waves on top 40 mix shows.

"I am beyond thrilled to see 'I Do' resonating with so many listeners and to have had the opportunity to perform at such an iconic venue," said Audriix. "This journey has been a dream come true, and I can't wait to share my music with even more people."

Audriix joined major tours, including her latest on Lindsey Stirling's Duality Tour as well as Madison Beer's Life Support Tour and Aly & AJ's Sanctuary Tour, amplifying her reach to new audiences.

With her distinct sound and captivating stage presence, Audriix is quickly becoming an artist to watch in the pop music landscape. Her blend of catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics speaks to a diverse audience, and her rising popularity is a testament to her talent and hard work.

Please find her "I Do" single here, Twisted Fairytales Album here, and iHeart Dunkin' Lounge Performance in NYC here. For more information on Audriix and her music, please visit her website and follow her on social media, see links here.

ABOUT AUDRIIX:

Audriix's (pronounced Audrey) powerful voice and multi-instrumental talents make her a standout up-and-coming star in contemporary pop and pop singer-songwriter music. A Silicon Valley native, Audriix begged for violin lessons at age two and quickly moved on to also playing piano, viola, guitar, drums, and singing. While earning three degrees from Stanford University and playing Division 1 college golf, Audriix honed her craft in songwriting and performance, releasing music with recurring themes of women empowerment, relationships, and resilience. Having previously toured with Madison Beer and Aly & AJ, Audriix recently finished opening for Lindsey Stirling's Duality Tour, including playing a sold out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Her new album Twisted Fairytales is out now.

ABOUT "I DO":

Audriix's new song "I Do" delves deeply into the emotional aftermath of a broken engagement, grappling with the cognitive dissonance of loving someone toxic and abusive amidst memories of wedding vows and shattered promises. It paints a poignant picture of the internal battle between the desire to move on and the lingering struggle to let go, capturing the complexities of heartache and unresolved feelings with raw honesty and emotion. The song was inspired by Audriix's own experience, where after her engagement ended, she penned it hoping to convey her emotional journey and subtly discourage friends from inviting her to their weddings.

