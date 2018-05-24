Independent Research Firm Cites OpenText as a Leader in Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience

The report says that OpenText's "strong vision recognizes the challenges that organizations have today with delivering content to a multitude of channels" and notes its "superior partner ecosystem with global system integrators gives it a leg up in large rollouts … OpenText is a robust solution for complex DAM needs that entail large numbers of users and assets that are globally distributed."

"We are pleased to be ranked as a Leader for Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience by Forrester," said Patricia Nagle, senior vice president, CMO, OpenText. "We believe this validates and supports our strategy and vision, and underscores the importance of DAM for intelligent and connected enterprises looking to differentiate and compete in an increasingly media centric world."

"In our view, this report underscores the importance of having an integrated digital asset management approach," continued Nagel. "The ability to deliver rich, personalized, multi-media experiences to customers and employees is vital if organizations are going to succeed. Using media assets in an intelligent way that reinforces a company's brand and engages the audience will be a key competitive differentiator across all digital channels."

OpenText Media Management is an award winning digital asset management solution that helps organizations to create, curate, manage and provision digital media for the entire enterprise. Creative teams can easily gain greater control of valuable brand assets and deliver visually engaging experiences across multiple channels, applications and devices.

Forrester employs a rigorous process to create a Forrester Wave, evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of top DAM vendors. After examining past research, user need assessments, and vendor and expert interviews, Forrester developed a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria, and evaluated vendors against 30 criteria, grouped into the three high-level buckets of current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Download "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q2 2018" for more details.

