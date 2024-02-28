Independent Research Firm Cites Stensul 'Enables an Efficient Creative Process' for Large Enterprises Building Emails

Company's Marketing Creation Platform Identified Among Notable Vendors

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a just-issued report, Stensul has been recognized among technology providers by Forrester Research. According to the report, "…specialist firms facilitate pieces of the process that can be particularly painful for marketers or agencies."

"Stensul enables an efficient creative process for large enterprises that need to empower noncreative, nontechnical staff to collaboratively build brand-compliant emails at scale," noted Forrester's "The Email Marketing Landscape, Q1 2024" Report. 

"This confirms what companies creating emails in the Stensul Marketing Creation Platform enjoy every day - an unmatched level of creation efficiency for the whole team," said Noah Dinkin, Stensul's Founder and CEO. "Our simple drag-and-drop builder is integrated with proofing and customizable workflows, making Stensul the central place where teams work together to create high-performing emails. By having everything in one place, Stensul removes the back-and-forth pain you'd typically find around this process."

The report notes email marketing technology has evolved, mentioning "incumbent vendors don't dominate like they used to." It adds, "Now, software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools...make it easy for marketers with limited design or data science backgrounds to build customized, highly visual campaigns…at scale…"

"Organizations using Stensul have seen increased revenue from the email channel because Stensul saves their teams so much creation time; they now have the time to increase the sophistication of their email programs," Dinkin said."

About Stensul
Stensul dramatically reduces marketing creation time - by up to 90% - so teams can better focus on improving marketing performance. Stensul makes this possible by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying marketing asset creation for all marketers so they can create high-performing campaigns that drive stronger results. Stensul integrates with all leading ESPs/MAPs, workflow platforms, image digital asset management platforms, live content, link tracking, and messaging platforms. Top brands that trust Stensul to solve their most demanding marketing creation problems include BlackRock, BMW, Cisco, Demandbase, Equifax, Greenhouse, Siemens, Thomson Reuters, and Yahoo. For more information, visit https://stensul.com.

