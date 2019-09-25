Independent Research Firm: SAS a Leader in Cross-Channel Campaign Management

CARY, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Once upon a time Cross-Channel Campaign Management (CCCM) was all about executing marketing campaigns. But now, in our customer-driven world marketers are turning to CCCM to help manage customer experience. Forrester advises that CCCM customers should look for providers that "deliver customer data and analytics foundation … excel at cross-channel customer experiences [and] … provide moments-based marketing technology innovation" and named SAS a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (EMSS Modules), Q3 2019. SAS also earned the highest possible score in the criteria of user experience, business technology vision, innovation roadmap, partner ecosystem, delivery model and customers. Forrester noted that "SAS provides much deeper and richer channel capabilities than any other vendor in this study."

"Prospects and customers don't distinguish between online, in-store, or mobile, when it comes to engaging with your brand," said Wilson Raj, Global Director of Customer Intelligence for SAS. "It's all one continuous, fluid experience. Designing and delivering on that expectation means predicting, personalizing and optimizing across myriad touchpoints and customer contexts—in real-time. And that takes predictive analytics and intelligent decisioning across any customer-facing function not just marketing."

According to the report "The SAS Customer Intelligence portfolio boasts rich functionality for marketing resource management, campaign design and workflows, and a real-time decision engine – all fueled by powerful customer analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Its new CI 360 engagement modules add a fresh UX and SaaS deployment options for campaign orchestration."

With SAS® Customer Intelligence marketers can wield data, analytics and insights to create relevant, individualized customer experiences in real-time. Powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), the suite of MarTech tools helps marketers to engage their customers confidently across channels.

SAS was also recognized this week as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Marketing Software Suites, Q3 2019. SAS was top ranked in the Strategy category in the report and earned the highest scores among all vendors in the criteria of campaign and interaction management, marketing resource management, and measurement and optimization.

