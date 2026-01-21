L-Nutra Secures $36.5M Investment from Mubadala, Raising Series D Proceeds to $83.5M and Accelerating Global Expansion of Its Longevity and Medical Nutrition Therapies

Investment will launch a new joint venture in Abu Dhabi to bring nutrition technologies for healthy aging and disease remission to the MENA region

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra Inc., the world's first nutri-technology company advancing science-driven nutrition for longevity and nutrition as medicine, announced today a $36.5 million investment in its Series D funding round. The investment, led by Mubadala Investment Company "Mubadala", an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor and one of the world's most reputable global investment firms with more than $330 billion in assets under management, brings L-Nutra's total Series D raise to $83.5 million.

As part of this investment, Mubadala and L-Nutra will establish a local joint venture in Abu Dhabi to produce best-in-class scientific medical nutrition therapies and longevity nutrition for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The two organizations have already begun delivering healthier nutrition and education programs across seven Abu Dhabi schools.

"We are on the cusp of enhancing human healthspan, adding years to our life and life to our years. As the world's first nutri-technology company, we have spent decades advancing nutrition R&D and developing effective interventions that can be integrated within our healthcare system," said Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD, Chairman and CEO of L-Nutra. "By reformulating food into clinically validated nutrition programs, we now can support patients and individuals seeking to embark on a healthy longevity journey."

"This investment reinforces Abu Dhabi's ambition to expand as a regional hub for longevity science, preventive health, and advanced nutrition technologies, and operates as a natural extension of the sector capabilities we are building across the UAE's emerging life sciences ecosystem," said Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters, at Mubadala's UAE Investment Platform. "In addition to Mubadala Bio, our biomanufacturing and biotechnology national champion, we continue to execute Mubadala's life sciences strategy by investing in innovative solutions that advance human health and longevity. We look forward to supporting L-Nutra's international expansion, including across the MENA region through localized development of its core technologies in Abu Dhabi, while further advancing the UAE's economic diversification and knowledge-based economy."

Mubadala's investment complements a roster of exceptional, blue-chip investors that have long supported L-Nutra's mission. This includes Brentwood Associates, a leading private equity firm dedicated to building long-term value in essential service sectors; Stéphane Bancel, a globally recognized biotech leader whose work at Moderna played a pivotal role in the fight against COVID; and 618 Ventures, a pioneering San Diego-based tech venture capital firm.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra, the premier nutri-technology company, leads the discovery, design, and commercialization of Nutrition for Longevity and Nutrition as Medicine programs that enhance human healthspan and drive remission in chronic diseases. In partnership with 18 global university research centers, L-Nutra has developed breakthrough nutrition formulations inspired by precision nutrition and powered by cellular longevity science. Supported by 47 clinical trials, 137 granted patents, and a rapidly expanding global presence, L-Nutra is redefining the role of nutrition to treat aging and chronic disease. L-Nutra's programs — including Prolon for longevity and its medical nutrition therapies for chronic conditions — are designed to maximize safety, nourishment, and therapeutic benefit while improving health outcomes across populations. For more information, visit www.l-nutra.com .

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's US $330 billion (AED 1.212 trillion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

SOURCE L-Nutra Inc.