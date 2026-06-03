Independent Study of Wisconsin Educators Earns Brisk Teaching ESSA Tier 3 Certification

New research finds that teachers using Brisk Teaching over sustained periods report significant gains in workflow integration, time management, and work-life balance — with nearly half reinvesting saved time directly into deeper instruction

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisk Teaching released findings from a study focused on teacher-outcomes spanning four Wisconsin school districts that have used Brisk for two or more school years. The study shows that sustained use of Brisk's AI-powered instructional tools meaningfully improves teacher efficiency, workflow integration, and work-life balance.

The research earned Brisk Teaching an ESSA Tier 3 "Promising Evidence"designation, placing Brisk among a small number of K-12 AI platforms validated under federal evidence standards at a time when school systems are increasingly demanding proof of impact before adopting AI tools.

The findings also reinforce a central takeaway for district leaders evaluating AI in schools that when teachers save time, they reinvest it into students.

"This is the kind of evidence base that K-12 leaders deserve when making decisions about AI for teachers and students," said Arman Jaffer, CEO and Founder of Brisk Teaching. "The study validates what Brisk's partners already know: our solution dramatically increases educator capacity, which is reinvested back into the classroom."

The study, "Reducing Burden, Increasing Impact: A Mixed-Methods Study of Brisk Teaching's Impact on Educator Efficiency, Practice, and Satisfaction", was conducted by researcher Dr. Danielle Bosanec across the Kettle Moraine, Palmyra-Eagle, Pewaukee, and Waunakee school districts.

Using a mixed-methods design, the research combined survey responses from 542 certified educators collected from December 2025 through February 2026 with behavioral analytics from more than 76,000 platform interactions collected from implementation through the 2024-25 school year.

The study found that educators who used Brisk for more than one year reported significantly stronger outcomes across every confirmed measure compared to first-year users. Most notably, teachers used the time saved to deepen instructional support for students rather than reduce engagement.

Key findings include:

Brisk delivers measurable gains for teachers, with the strongest outcomes appearing after the first year of sustained use.

Work-life balance improvements (23% to 39%) and ease of time management (34% to 60%) nearly doubled after the first year of use

60% of teachers save meaningful time using Brisk

46% of teachers said they reinvested saved time directly into deeper instructional work with students

49% of educators agreed that using Brisk improved their AI confidence

Feedback time savings showed an encouraging upward trend (15% to 45%) after the first year of Brisk use, with district implementation shaping the strength of the gain.

"District leaders often ask whether AI reduces the human element of teaching," said Dr. Danielle Bosanec, lead researcher on the study. "What this research suggests is the opposite, that when AI tools are intentionally designed for educators, they can create more space for the work teachers value most, which is supporting students."

To review the full research report and Instructure's ESSA Tier 3 validation packet, visit briskteaching.com/research.

About Brisk Teaching

Brisk Teaching empowers educators with AI-driven tools that streamline lesson planning, assessment, and personalized learning, helping teachers save time and focus on student growth. Brisk's platform is trusted by schools and districts nationwide for its ease of use, robust features, and commitment to educator success. To learn more, visit www.briskteaching.com.

SOURCE Brisk Teaching