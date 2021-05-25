ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many travelers dream of coming to Alaska. After all—it's bigger than life, teeming with fish and wildlife, punctuated by heavenly peaks and home to more than 50 percent of the nation's national parks.

This summer…and this summer only, a vacation to Alaska can be a dream-come-true. Alaska has more room for travelers right now—since more than one million (1,000,000) cruise passengers won't be coming. That means more room in the national parks, on the Alaska Railroad and at your favorite fishing spot.

2021 Alaska TourSaver App Alaska TourSaver Regional and Statewide App Coupon Packages

This is the year to see the giant glaciers, whales, bears and the natural grandeur of the state nicknamed "The Last Frontier."

Independent travelers are making tracks to see the best of Alaska. Smart travelers are using the Alaska TourSaver to make their travel dollars go farther with exclusive savings, including:

- 25 percent off Alaska Airlines to/from the Lower 48 states

- 2-for-1 savings on the Alaska Railroad

- 2-for-1 accommodations (second night free) in Anchorage, Denali, Valdez, Juneau, Glacier Bay and Skagway

- 2-for-1 charter fishing in Seward, Ninilchik, Homer

- 2-for-1 cruise/tour of Glacier Bay National Park

- 2-for-1 Riverboat Discovery cruise in Fairbanks

- $30 per person savings on Maor Marine cruise in Kenai Fjords National Park

- $63 per person savings on K2 Aviation Denali flightseeing

- 2-for-1 admission to Anchorage Museum and Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum

- 2-for-1 Portage Glacier Cruise

- 2-for-1 glacier hike in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park

- 2-for-1 flightseeing in Misty Fjords National Monument

- 2-for-1 Goldbelt Tram ride up Mt. Roberts in Juneau

…plus dozens of other offers for independent travelers around the state

WIth the exclusive "Alaska TourSaver Smartphone App" (https://alaska-tours-saver-app.com) travelers have money-saving offers at their fingertips throughout their entire journey, whether or not there is cell/internet service.

Travelers can download the free Alaska TourSaver App from either the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Then, travelers choose which package saves them the most, depending on which part of Alaska they're visiting: Inside Passage ($49.99), Southcentral/Far North ($69.99), Statewide ($89.99) or just Juneau ($39.99).

"The Alaska TourSaver app is designed for couples who are traveling on their own—not part of a big group," said co-publisher Scott McMurren. "This is the year to see our wide-open spaces, the giant glaciers and the incredible wildlife. Don't miss it," he said.

About Alaska TourSaver: For more than 22 years, the Alaska TourSaver book (and smartphone app) has helped thousands of travelers save money seeing the best of Alaska's wide-open spaces. The company is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

More information: For a free travel guide on Alaska, visit the Alaska Travel Industry Association's website (www.travelalaska.com). Also, sign up for the Alaska Travelgram, a free weekly email travel newsletter (www.alaskatravelgram.com).

