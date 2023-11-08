Index Engines Advisory Board Welcomes Former Hitachi Vantara CEO

Brian Householder will advise on the data integrity company's growth and partnerships

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Engines, the developer of CyberSense®, providing data resilience for multiple leading enterprise storage providers, today announced that Brian Householder has joined the company's advisory board.

This announcement comes as Index Engine's strategic partnerships and customers are rapidly expanding, driven by the rise in ransomware attacks and CyberSense's ability to detect corruption across both primary and secondary storage to expedite recovery and minimize business downtime.

"Brian's experience managing business transformation and evolving the mindset of what a data center should look like is unmatched," said Tim Williams, CEO, Index Engines. "His insight and experience will provide us invaluable counsel as the need for cyber security and storage technologies continue to converge."

Householder led the growth and transformation of Hitachi Data Systems into Hitachi Vantara, holding the position of CEO, President and COO over his final seven years with the organization. Householder was involved with all facets of this multi-billion dollar global business, transitioning the company from a hardware-centric to a data software and solutions company.

"Having had the privilege of working alongside Brian Householder during his remarkable leadership at Hitachi, I'm thrilled to be reuniting with him at Index Engines," said Geoff Barrall, Chief Product Officer, Index Engines who worked with Householder while serving as CTO at Hitachi Vantara. "I look forward to another exciting chapter of collaboration with a visionary leader like Brian."

Ransomware attacks continue to inflict substantial damage on organizations, causing prolonged downtime and significant financial losses. Protecting data integrity is paramount for ensuring clean, reliable and rapid recovery.

CyberSense uses AI-driven machine learning models and over 200 full-content analytics to detect signs of ransomware corruption with 99.5% accuracy. CyberSense provides data and cyber resiliency in support of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and what leading research and consulting firm Gartner has termed CyberStorage.

Without CyberSense organizations will struggle to understand the scope of a cyberattack along with the data needed to restore to return to a normal operational state. Gartner is predicting 100% of storage products must have this capability by 2028. CyberSense delivers these capabilities today across enterprise storage platforms.

"The demand for a solution like CyberSense is unprecedented," said Brian Householder. "Its petabyte class indexing platform is backed by decades of advanced technology that spans all classes of critical data. There's truly nothing like CyberSense on the market and I'm delighted to be involved with the company leading the cyber storage transformation."

About Index Engines

Index Engines empowers organizations to detect data corruption and facilitate an intelligent and rapid restoration through its CyberSense® platform. CyberSense is the last line of defense for hundreds of organizations worldwide. These customers are validating the integrity of their data assets, including core infrastructure, production databases, and critical documents to provide confidence that it is clean from malicious activity.

To find out more visit: https://www.indexengines.com/

