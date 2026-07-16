Index Engines: AI is Strengthening Cyber Defense and Turbocharging the Ransomware Market

The cyber resilience company explains: Models like Mythos are accelerating how ransomware can easily circumvent traditional security tools, and emerging AI variants such as JadePuffer are automating attacks outright. This shift demands a new focus on data integrity and intelligent recovery.

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Engines, the leader in cyber resilience, today announced that with AI Appreciation Day shining a spotlight on the rapid advancement of AI, cyber resilience leader Index Engines is reminding organizations that frontier AI models are accelerating cyber threats and fundamental shifts need to happen to protect and recover data.

Recent attention on emerging AI-driven capabilities including Mythos and JadePuffer has fueled concerns about new cyber risks. Index Engines explains that AI isn't creating new paths of entry for attackers; it's making existing attack methods faster, more targeted, and more effective.

"Attackers have been exploiting vulnerabilities to reach their targets for years," said Jim McGann, CMO, Index Engines. "But Mythos-like capabilities give attackers the ability to identify and operationalize those pathways at machine speed across an entire connected environment. JadePuffer-style variants take that further, using AI to orchestrate the full attack chain with speed, adaptability, and limited human involvement after setup. This requires a fundamental shift in strategy."

Index Engines has observed that this acceleration is pushing organizations to shift from reactive security models to proactive readiness and rapid response. No security program can eliminate every vulnerability or stop AI-powered ransomware variants. Even as leading technology providers strengthen their products and address vulnerabilities, modern ecosystems mean some level of residual risk remains.

For organizations, this reinforces the need for a data recovery strategy when an attack succeeds. Index Engines' flagship CyberSense® technology has been providing intelligent corruption detection and recovery confidence to organizations since 2019.

CyberSense leverages a patented AI process (#12248574) that automates the collection, detection, and analysis of emerging threats in its proprietary lab. CyberSense is trained on thousands of real-world ransomware variants, analyzing how attacks corrupt data at the byte level and continuously retrains and validates its models to stay effective against evolving ransomware tactics. This gives CyberSense the ability to detect ransomware-induced data corruption with 99.99% ESG-validated accuracy.

"No organization can prevent every attack," McGann added. "Recovery is only as good as the integrity of the data behind it. CyberSense verifies data integrity so organizations can restore with confidence instead of guessing whether what they're bringing back is clean."

Learn more about CyberSense here, or contact Index Engines for a complimentary recovery strategy session here.

About Index Engines

At Index Engines, we are experts in Cyber Resiliency, helping organizations build an infrastructure where trusted data is available and reliable. Our leading solution, CyberSense, provides a 99.99% SLA for detecting ransomware corruption. CyberSense empowers organizations to confidently navigate cyber challenges, mitigate risks, and quickly recover to normal business operations in the ever-evolving cyber landscape. For more information, visit www.indexengines.com

SOURCE Index Engines