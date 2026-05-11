Index Engines™ to Preview CyberSense® for Dell Storage at Dell Technologies World

Since 2019, CyberSense has provided AI-powered data integrity and high-confidence clean recovery points for Dell backup environments, and is expanding its capabilities to support a broader range of Dell infrastructure

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber resiliency leader Index Engines today announced plans to preview its CyberSense solution for Dell primary storage at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas, May 18-21.

Index Engines will provide attendees with a first look at how CyberSense validates the integrity of snapshots to help organizations identify clean recovery points and minimize the impact of a ransomware attack.

"Slow recovery isn't just an IT problem — it's a business risk." Jim McGann, CMO, Index Engines Post this Index Engines will preview its CyberSense solution for Dell primary storage at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas, May 18-21.

"Slow recovery isn't just an IT problem — it's a business risk. At Dell Technologies World, we're showing Dell customers how CyberSense eliminates the guesswork: validating snapshots, finding clean recovery points, and restoring operations faster and with far greater confidence." said Jim McGann, Chief Marketing Officer at Index Engines.

Unlike approaches that rely on indicators of compromise and surface-level indicators that can easily be circumvented, CyberSense performs deep content-level analysis to detect subtle corruption techniques with 99.99% confidence that can be missed during recovery decision-making.

CyberSense has supported data integrity validation in Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery vault environments since 2019. Extending that capability to Dell storage supports a broader layered cyber resilience strategy, giving organizations a faster path to validated recovery from recent snapshots while maintaining the vault as an isolated fail-safe.

For organizations running critical databases, medical records repositories, and other high-value workloads, validating recent production snapshots will help reduce data loss exposure and speed recovery operations by making cleaner, more current recovery points easier to identify.

Visit Index Engines at Dell Technologies World booth 1221 for a first-look at the solution and its benefits. For those not attending the show, visit www.indexengines.com/dtw or register for our upcoming webinar.

About Index Engines

At Index Engines, we are experts in Cyber Resiliency, helping organizations build an infrastructure where trusted data is available and reliable. Our leading solution, CyberSense, provides a 99.99% SLA for detecting ransomware corruption. CyberSense empowers organizations to confidently navigate cyber challenges, mitigate risks, and quickly recover to normal business operations in the ever-evolving cyber landscape.

For more information, visit www.indexengines.com

SOURCE Index Engines