Index Engines™ Closes Landmark Year with CyberSense® Scale, AI Patent, and Strategic Partnerships

Adoption of its CyberSense technology surged across regulated and asset-intensive industries, while new AI patent and OEM partnerships position Index Engines to minimize the impact of ransomware

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Engines, the leader in cyber resilience, today announced record-breaking momentum in 2025, driven by global expansion of its flagship product, CyberSense, and patented advancements in ransomware collection technology.

CyberSense detects ransomware-induced corruption with 99.99% accuracy, enabling organizations to identify clean recovery points and restore trusted data quickly and confidently to minimize business interruption from a cyberattack.

Global Reach and Scale

In 2025, CyberSense expanded its footprint into 82 countries - up from 70 in 2024, helping organizations reduce risk, ensure compliance, and ensure clean recoverability from cyberattacks. There was notable growth in South America and Africa.

Financial Services and Healthcare continued to lead CyberSense adoption by industry, driven by strict regulatory requirements and heightened ransomware risk. Meanwhile, Telecom, an industry steadily embracing CyberSense over the past three years, grew 62% year-over-year.

In total, CyberSense saw sales from 48 industries this year, with significant growth in regulated and asset-intensive sectors, including:

Health Insurance

Construction

Agriculture

State Government

Retail

"These numbers tell a clear story: ransomware is relentless, and organizations are responding with urgency," said Jim McGann, Chief Marketing Officer, Index Engines. "CyberSense is the gold standard for data integrity and confident data recovery. Organizations can't afford to risk their livelihood with uncertainty."

Customers cited three main reasons for choosing CyberSense: uncertainty about recovery after an attack, witnessing similar organizations attacked, and the desire to strengthen their cyber resilience strategy. CISOs, infrastructure architects, and storage managers/directors were the main customers purchasing CyberSense.

Strategic Partnerships

Index Engines also announced its fourth OEM partnership with Hitachi Vantara, joining Dell Technologies, IBM, and Infinidat. The collaboration integrates CyberSense's AI-driven integrity technology with Hitachi Vantara's VSP One Block hybrid cloud infrastructure, delivering a unified solution backed by a Cyber Resilience Guarantee for rapid, clean data recovery and predictable business continuity. The joint solution became globally available in October 2025.

Innovation Milestones

Index Engines also announced a new U.S. patent in July (#12248574) for an AI-driven process that automates the collection, detection, and analysis of emerging ransomware threats.

Developed in Index Engines' CyberSense Research Lab, this breakthrough automates the ingestion and behavioral analysis of ransomware variants in a controlled environment, enabling continuous training of AI/ML models on real-world attack patterns. The result is faster corruption detection to remain current with the threat landscape, smarter recovery decisions, and stronger data integrity for organizations battling today's sophisticated cyber criminals.

About Index Engines

At Index Engines, we are experts in Cyber Resiliency, helping organizations build an infrastructure where trusted data is available and reliable. Our leading solution, CyberSense, provides a 99.99% SLA for detecting ransomware corruption. CyberSense empowers organizations to confidently navigate cyber challenges, mitigate risks, and quickly recover to normal business operations in the ever-evolving cyber landscape. For more information, visit www.indexengines.com.

