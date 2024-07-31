Index Engines CyberSense Empowers Smarter Recovery with Unprecedented Data Integrity Insights

CyberSense scans over 5+ exabytes of data daily for thousands of organizations, enhancing their ability to understand the health and integrity of business-critical data with its 8.7 release

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity company Index Engines today announced new comprehensive data integrity reporting within the CyberSense product to empower data protection and security teams to quickly understand and explain the health status of protected data to support their cyber resiliency strategies. CyberSense indexes over 5 exabytes of customer data daily, ensuring data integrity and peace of mind against evolving cyber threats.

The new data integrity homepage within the CyberSense 8.7 user interface displays critical insights into the data that CyberSense has analyzed, details on its integrity, and assurance that triggered alerts are addressed. This content is easily integrated into security platforms to collaborate on critical data protection and cybersecurity strategies.

"Bad actors are constantly refining their tactics and Index Engines stays ahead of them with ongoing feature refinement and updates. This new release of CyberSense offers a data integrity dashboard that provides valuable insights into customer data," said Jim McGann, vice president of strategic partnerships for Index Engines.

"While supporting quick recovery from ransomware attacks and protecting organizations against being held hostage by bad actors is our main goal, it's also important for organizations to understand the depth of analysis CyberSense provides in ensuring the integrity of their data to support smarter recovery after a ransomware attack."

CyberSense 8.7 also introduces significant performance and response time improvements in the platform that support quicker analysis of petabyte class environments - enabling faster anomaly analysis and incident recovery.

Also new in this release:

Expanded support for Oracle Tablespace Encryption and SUSE15 in AWS, improving compatibility with modern applications, underscoring Index Engines' commitment to enterprise market demand

Predefined security roles to simplify access control across the product and restrict users who can make changes within CyberSense

Database corruption alerts that identify non-ransomware related database corruption and inform data owners when their database is not operating normally

Ransomware incidents increased by over 95% in 2023 with the average cost of a ransomware attack in 2023 costing over $5 million (IBM).

Leveraging advanced AI-based machine learning supported by over 200 content-based analytics, CyberSense detects ransomware corruption with 99.99% precision, providing timely alerts and detailed post-attack reports for smarter recovery.

Availability

CyberSense 8.7 is available now to Index Engines' strategic partners. Their implementation and release schedules may vary. CyberSense is compatible with popular backup formats, offering flexible production storage deployment options and is distributed globally through trusted partners. Contact individual CyberSense providers for more information.

About Index Engines

Index Engines is the world's leading AI powered analytics engine to detect data corruption due to ransomware. The company's CyberSense® product empowers organizations to detect ransomware and data corruption and facilitate rapid recovery from attacks. CyberSense is the last line of defense for thousands of organizations worldwide.

To find out more visit: https://www.indexengines.com/

