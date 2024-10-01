Index Engines Discusses How to Strengthen Cyber Resilience Amid Escalating Cybercrimes

"Ask the Expert" session and eBook highlight Cybersecurity Awareness Month

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber resilience company Index Engines today announced an "Ask the Expert" session and the release of an eBook in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

As organizations navigate the realm of escalating cyber threats, the observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month offers a timely reflection on the dynamic digital landscape and the risks it presents to organizations.

For CSAM, organizations should focus on developing a stronger cyber resilient strategy to address the evolving threat landscape.​

It is evident that a shift from the singular focus on prevention and recovery is imperative; the linchpin now lies in cementing trust in data integrity to fortify cyber resilience. Index Engines urges IT teams to wholeheartedly embrace this pivotal shift and acknowledges the indispensable role of trusted data in mitigating the burgeoning impact of cybercrimes.

Index Engines will be hosting a discussion that uncovers the importance of trusted data integrity to which highlights the importance of recovery and more proactive cyber strategies to enhance cybersecurity. Our "Ask an Expert: Leveraging AI for Cyber Resilience" session is scheduled for October 24 at 11:00 am Eastern time. Seats are limited. Register here.

Index Engines' eBook, Cyber Resilience Begins with Trusted Data Integrity, offers valuable insight into the evolving cybersecurity landscape and the emerging expectations around trust in a cyber resiliency plan. Download here.

"As we share our latest insights, we look at how important data is in cyber storage, recovery, and resilience," said Scott Cooper, VP of Field Engineering at Index Engines. "We explain the significance of trusted data integrity, provide practical ways to protect data proactively, and stress the need for faster and smarter recovery."

About Index Engines

At Index Engines, we are the experts in Cyber Resiliency, helping organizations build an infrastructure where trusted data is available and reliable. Our leading solution, CyberSense, provides a 99.99% SLA for detecting ransomware corruption.

CyberSense empowers organizations to confidently navigate cyber challenges, mitigate risks, and quickly recover to normal business operations in the ever-evolving cyber landscape.

To find out more visit: https://www.indexengines.com/trust

