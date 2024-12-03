Index Engines Enhances Cyber Resilience with AI/ML-Driven Customizations and Advanced Innovations with CyberSense®

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do," said Larry Meese, VP of Product Management at Index Engines. "In 2024, we continued to invest in the company and its people to ensure CyberSense always remains a step ahead of the rapidly changing threat landscape. From our state-of-the-art anomaly detection capabilities to tools that help customers understand their threat exposure, we've delivered solutions that provide unmatched confidence and resilience."

2024 has been a year of innovation marked by:

A new 99.99% Service Level Agreement (SLA) for ransomware detection accuracy. Validated by the Enterprise Strategy Group, one of the year's most significant advancements reflects the power of CyberSense's AI-driven, full-content inspection capabilities. By continuously validating data integrity, CyberSense minimizes downtime and provides organizations with unmatched reliability in times of crisis.

The introduction of a suite of new features and capabilities in CyberSense designed to address the increasing sophistication of ransomware attacks. The introduction of the Automated Ransomware Lifecycle Process marked a shift in approach in handling the lifecycle of ransomware detection and analysis. This process, comprised of the actions acquire, collect, detonate, analyze and train, enables CyberSense to process thousands of ransomware scenarios daily. The platform's ability to detect complex attack methods such as partial or intermittent encryption and variant mutations ensures that even the most elusive threats are quickly identified.

The CyberSense Sensitivity Index (CSI) and user-defined thresholds have empowered organizations with a new level of control over their data environments. CSI scores offer precise insights into the likelihood of ransomware corruption, while thresholds enable proactive monitoring and alerts tailored to specific criteria. These tools empower IT teams to act before an issue escalates.

To enhance usability, CyberSense now features a policy orchestration framework with pluggable integration capabilities. This innovation allows seamless connectivity with external storage systems, reducing time-to-market for custom solutions for faster deployments and greater adaptability to client needs.

Index Engines also prioritized user experience this year by launching two new data integrity dashboards. The home dashboard offers a comprehensive overview of critical metrics, while the backup/snapshots dashboard provides detailed insights into scan results, making it easier for organizations to identify the last clean backup or snapshot following an attack. These visual tools have transformed the recovery process, offering clarity and confidence when it matters most.

"CyberSense has not just kept pace with the growing complexity of cyber threats, it has outpaced them," added Meese. "Our innovations this year reflect our dedication to delivering solutions that give our customers peace of mind and the tools they need to protect their most valuable assets."

About Index Engines

At Index Engines, we are the experts in Cyber Resiliency, helping organizations build an infrastructure where trusted data is available and reliable. Our leading solution, CyberSense, provides a 99.99% SLA for detecting ransomware corruption. CyberSense empowers organizations to confidently navigate cyber challenges, mitigate risks, and quickly recover to normal business operations in the ever-evolving cyber landscape.

