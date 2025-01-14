Index Engines™ Redefines Cyber Resilience with Innovation and Growth in 2024

With a trusted ecosystem, leadership expansion, and global adoption of CyberSense®, Index Engines solidifies its position as a market leader in data integrity and recoverability.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Engines, a leader in cyber resilience, today announced a year of unprecedented success in 2024, redefining ransomware detection and data recovery.

As ransomware attacks become increasingly sophisticated, Index Engine's flagship data integrity solution CyberSense has set new benchmarks in detection accuracy, data integrity, and recovery readiness, empowering organizations to embrace a recovery-first mindset with cyber resilience strategies to effectively combat today's evolving threats.

We scaled to new heights, expanded our global footprint, and solidified our leadership in cyber resilience and recovery.

Index Engines' strategic alliances and partnerships with leading ecosystem organizations such as Dell, IBM, Infinidat and other industry leaders trust Index Engines and continue to drive significant exposure and adoption of CyberSense to their customers.

Highlights that contributed to Index Engines' 2024 success include:

Sales and Growth:

Leading industry growth : Index Engines achieved 112% growth year-over-year in the banking industry, driven by demand for CyberSense. Banks cited the need for enhanced ransomware detection capabilities and the absence of reliable recovery strategies as key factors for adopting the solution.

: Index Engines achieved 112% growth year-over-year in the banking industry, driven by demand for CyberSense. Banks cited the need for enhanced ransomware detection capabilities and the absence of reliable recovery strategies as key factors for adopting the solution. Expanding across key sectors : Index Engines experienced 35% growth year-over-year in healthcare, 25% in financial services, and 15% in IT services, reflecting strong adoption across diverse industries.

: Index Engines experienced 35% growth year-over-year in healthcare, 25% in financial services, and 15% in IT services, reflecting strong adoption across diverse industries. Reseller success: Resellers have been a large part of Index Engines' growth, with a 58% increase in unique resellers sales in 2024. In Q3 alone, resellers generated a 73% growth in new customers and 78% growth in revenue over the same period in 2023.

Resellers have been a large part of Index Engines' growth, with a 58% increase in unique resellers sales in 2024. In Q3 alone, resellers generated a 73% growth in new customers and 78% growth in revenue over the same period in 2023. Strong finish: Organizations' desire for resilience in the new year led to a 42% growth in December revenue compared to December 2023 .

Leadership Expansion:

Neil DiMartinis joins as Chief Revenue Officer: Appointed to drive organizational growth by building strategic partnerships and expanding channel presence.

Appointed to drive organizational growth by building strategic partnerships and expanding channel presence. Jim Clancy joins Advisory Board: Former President of Global Storage Sales at Dell Technologies, appointed to provide strategic guidance and enhance market positioning and growth strategies.

Former President of Global Storage Sales at Dell Technologies, appointed to provide strategic guidance and enhance market positioning and growth strategies. VP Team Growth: Danielle Goode Coady joined as VP of Marketing and Scott Cooper was promoted to VP of Field Engineering.

Market Validation:

Industry Validation: Received high praise from Enterprise Strategy Group for CyberSense's game-changing AI model, proven to accurately detect data corruption with a 99.99% Service Level Agreement (SLA) .

Received high praise from Enterprise Strategy Group for CyberSense's game-changing AI model, proven to accurately detect data corruption with a . Independent Testing Excellence: Principled Technologies confirmed CyberSense's ability to detect three different types of attacks in a single scan—performance that competitors took over 14 scans to match.

Principled Technologies confirmed CyberSense's ability to detect three different types of attacks in a single scan—performance that competitors took over 14 scans to match. Enhanced Customer Capabilities: Delivered software updates that improve customers' understanding of data integrity, streamline recovery, and enable proactive defense against bad actors.

Delivered software updates that improve customers' understanding of data integrity, streamline recovery, and enable proactive defense against bad actors. Award-Winning Technology: Secured 10 prestigious awards, including recognition for innovation in cybersecurity and excellence in data protection, underscoring Index Engines' industry-leading performance and impact.

Global Footprint:

Global Expansion: Continues to grow its presence in APJ, South America , and the Middle East , adding localized sales, support, and resources to better serve these regions.

Continues to grow its presence in APJ, , and the , adding localized sales, support, and resources to better serve these regions. Widespread Adoption: CyberSense is now deployed in over 70 countries and supports more than 50 industries.

"2024 was a transformative year for Index Engines," Index Engines CEO Tim Williams said. "We scaled our business to new heights, expanded our global footprint, and solidified our leadership in cyber resilience and recovery. As ransomware tactics evolved, we stayed ahead, empowering organizations to confidently navigate cyber challenges, mitigate risks, and quickly recover to normal business operations in the ever-evolving cyber landscape."

About Index Engines

At Index Engines, we are experts in Cyber Resiliency, helping organizations build an infrastructure where trusted data is available and reliable. Our leading solution, CyberSense, provides a 99.99% SLA for detecting ransomware corruption. CyberSense empowers organizations to confidently navigate cyber challenges, mitigate risks, and quickly recover to normal business operations in the ever-evolving cyber landscape. For more information, visit www.indexengines.com

SOURCE Index Engines