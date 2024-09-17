Index Engines Strengthens Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Award-Winning CyberSense ® Software

Welcoming Neil DiMartinis as Chief Revenue Officer and Jim Clancy as Advisory Board Member to Fuel Growth

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber resilience company Index Engines today announced two results-driven executives have joined the company's team, Neil DiMartinis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Jim Clancy as an Advisory Board member.

DiMartinis, previously President of Cutting Edge Technologies, and Clancy, formerly President of Global Storage Sales at Dell Technologies, will both play pivotal roles in driving Index Engines' next phase of organizational growth, creating new relationships and spearheading the company's channel expansion with new strategic partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Neil DiMartinis and Jim Clancy to our leadership team," said Tim Williams, Founder and CEO of Index Engines. "Their complementary depth of experience in the storage channels will further accelerate our growth and customer success."

Index Engines' growth and increased demand for its CyberSense® product have been driven by the rise of ransomware, which is up 95% in the last year, costing organizations millions in ransoms, data loss, downtime, and reputation.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in technology, DiMartinis has held key leadership roles at major companies such as Dell Technologies, Symantec, NetApp, and EchoStor Technologies. Before joining Index Engines, he was the President of Cutting Edge Technologies, where he spearheaded innovative solutions for the rapidly evolving IT landscape.

"I am honored to be part of this remarkable organization, where the technology, the talent, and the strategic vision are unparalleled," DiMartinis said. "In today's volatile security environment, ensuring the integrity of your data is critical. Organizations must trust that in the event of an attack, they can recover swiftly and get back to business with minimal disruption. "

"CyberSense offers that assurance, providing a powerful shield against the devastating impact of cyber threats. Without this capability, companies are not just vulnerable—they are risking their very survival."

As a dynamic sales leader and advisor in the data protection software sector, Clancy has partnered with early-stage companies, offering tailored go-to-market strategies and comprehensive coaching. His career includes roles such as President of Global Storage Sales and Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Dell EMC's Data Protection Solutions.

Strategically, Clancy also served as a visionary, transforming Dell EMC's Specialty Division into the industry-leader within the data protection SaaS, cyber recovery, and multi-cloud markets and was instrumental in driving the partnership with Index Engines.

Under his guidance, the division achieved record growth, reflecting his expertise in innovative solutions and market expansion. With a passion for driving sales, Clancy continues to inspire organizations and teams to excel and deliver extraordinary results.

"Having collaborated with Index Engines for many years during my tenure at Dell, I have consistently been impressed by their cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction," Clancy said. "Index Engines stands as the market leader and the most trusted name in smarter recovery. Joining the advisory board, I am thrilled to contribute to their continued growth and help propel the company to new heights."

About Index Engines

Index Engines is the world's leading AI powered analytics engine to detect data corruption due to ransomware. The company's CyberSense® product empowers organizations to detect ransomware and data corruption and facilitate rapid recovery from attacks. CyberSense is the last line of defense for thousands of organizations worldwide.

