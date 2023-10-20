InDex Pharmaceuticals has been granted a new patent for cobitolimod in South Korea

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a new method of use patent for the drug candidate cobitolimod has been granted by the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The patent provides protection for the use of cobitolimod in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

The patent (patent number: 10-2592716) will provide an exclusivity period until August 2040, with the possibility of up to 5 years patent term extension upon market approval.

Corresponding patent applications have previously been granted in Europe and Hong Kong and filed in additional strategically important patent territories globally.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III program CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

