InDex Pharmaceuticals has been granted a new patent for cobitolimod in South Korea

News provided by

InDex Pharmaceuticals

20 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a new method of use patent for the drug candidate cobitolimod has been granted by the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The patent provides protection for the use of cobitolimod in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

The patent (patent number: 10-2592716) will provide an exclusivity period until August 2040, with the possibility of up to 5 years patent term extension upon market approval. 

Corresponding patent applications have previously been granted in Europe and Hong Kong and filed in additional strategically important patent territories globally.

For more information:

Jenny Sundqvist, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: [email protected]

Johan Giléus, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: [email protected]

Publication

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 14:10 CET on October 20, 2023.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III program CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

The information in this press release is intended for investors.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3857940/2375583.pdf

InDex has been granted a new patent for cobitolimod in South Korea

SOURCE InDex Pharmaceuticals

Also from this source

InDex Pharmaceuticals has been granted a new patent for cobitolimod in South Korea

InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a new method of use patent for the drug candidate cobitolimod has been granted by the...

InDex Pharmaceuticals announces that all patients needed for the cobitolimod dose selection milestone have completed Induction Study 1 of the phase III program CONCLUDE

InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that 30% of patients have completed the final visit in Induction Study 1 of the phase III...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Patent Law

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.