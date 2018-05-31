InDex Pharmaceuticals Will Participate in the Digestive Disease Week (DDW)

The first poster will be presented during the poster session on Sunday June 3 and has the title A retrospective analysis of the clinical application of the multigene analysis test DiBiCol® to differentiate between ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and non-IBD. The poster presents a retrospective analysis of the diagnostic test DiBiCol®, showing that it can be a useful tool to support physicians in the diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and to differentiate Crohn's disease from ulcerative colitis and non-IBD.

The second poster has the title The TLR9 agonist cobitolimod modulates the immune system in ulcerative colitis by balancing the Th17/Treg cell response and will be presented during the poster session on Tuesday June 5. The poster includes mechanism of action data on cobitolimod both from an experimental model of colitis and from ulcerative colitis patients, showing that cobitolimod can modulate the immune system in ulcerative colitis by balancing the mucosal Th17/Treg cell response.

The data were previously presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) Congress in Vienna in February 2018.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's foremost asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com

