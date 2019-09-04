India AFC Systems Market Report 2019: Analysis 2016-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India AFC Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Applications, By AFC Technology, By Types, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of market applications, metro railway transport dominated the overall market revenues due to the ability of these systems to deliver better management, revenue generation, and fraud prevention. Additionally, with increasing adoption of public transportation primarily, metro railways and rapid bus transport systems in Tier-I and II cities by daily commuters, the deployment of AFC system is anticipated to increase in the existing facilities as well over the coming years.

Rising need for faster payment process owing to increase in number of daily travelers /commuters has buoyed the demand for rapid payment solutions across India. Additionally, with smart city projects, the government is taking several key measures for the growth of rapid transport solution in India, especially in the Tier-I and Tier-II cities. With the swift development of transport solutions, the Automated Fare Collection Systems (AFC) market has registered high growth over the past few years.



In terms of regions, the Northern region accounted for the largest revenue share in India AFC market share in 2018. Moreover, the region is likely to generate key revenues in India AFC market forecast period owing to upcoming/ongoing metro railway projects and parking solutions, especially in the Delhi/NCR region.



Some of the key players in India AFC market include- Samsung SDS, AGS Transact, Indra Sistemas, Thales India, AUM Infotech, Efkon India, Cubic Transportation, MCML Projects, Ingenico International, and NEC Technologies.



The India AFC market report thoroughly covers the market by applications, AFC technology types, hardware & software systems, and regions. India AFC market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India AFC market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



