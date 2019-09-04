India AFC Systems Market Report 2019: Analysis 2016-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2025
Sep 04, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India AFC Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Applications, By AFC Technology, By Types, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India AFC market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.1% during 2019-25
In terms of market applications, metro railway transport dominated the overall market revenues due to the ability of these systems to deliver better management, revenue generation, and fraud prevention. Additionally, with increasing adoption of public transportation primarily, metro railways and rapid bus transport systems in Tier-I and II cities by daily commuters, the deployment of AFC system is anticipated to increase in the existing facilities as well over the coming years.
Rising need for faster payment process owing to increase in number of daily travelers /commuters has buoyed the demand for rapid payment solutions across India. Additionally, with smart city projects, the government is taking several key measures for the growth of rapid transport solution in India, especially in the Tier-I and Tier-II cities. With the swift development of transport solutions, the Automated Fare Collection Systems (AFC) market has registered high growth over the past few years.
In terms of regions, the Northern region accounted for the largest revenue share in India AFC market share in 2018. Moreover, the region is likely to generate key revenues in India AFC market forecast period owing to upcoming/ongoing metro railway projects and parking solutions, especially in the Delhi/NCR region.
Some of the key players in India AFC market include- Samsung SDS, AGS Transact, Indra Sistemas, Thales India, AUM Infotech, Efkon India, Cubic Transportation, MCML Projects, Ingenico International, and NEC Technologies.
The India AFC market report thoroughly covers the market by applications, AFC technology types, hardware & software systems, and regions. India AFC market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India AFC market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- India AFC Market Overview
- India AFC Market Outlook
- India AFC Market Size and India AFC Market Forecast until 2025
- Historical Data & Forecast of India AFC Market Revenues, By Metro Railway Application, 2016-25F
- Historical Data & Forecast of India AFC Market Revenues, By Bus Transport Application, 2016-25F
- Historical Data & Forecast of India AFC Market Revenues, By Railway Application, 2016-25F
- Historical Data & Forecast of India AFC Market Revenues, By Parking Solution Application, 2016-25F
- Historical Data & Forecast of India AFC Market Revenues, By Other Application, 2016-25F
- Historical Data & Forecast of India AFC Market Revenues, By Metro Railway Hardware Vs. Software Vs. Services, 2016-25F
- Historical Data & Forecast of India AFC Market Revenues, By Bus Transport Hardware Vs. Software Vs. Services, 2016-25F
- Historical Data & Forecast of India AFC Market Revenues, By Railway Hardware Vs. Software Vs. Services, 2016-25F
- Historical Data & Forecast of India AFC Market Revenues, By Parking Solution Hardware Vs. Software Vs. Services, 2016-2025F
- Historical Data & Forecast Data of India AFC Market Revenues, By Technology, 2016-25F
- Historical Data & Forecast Data of India AFC Market Revenues, By Regions, 2016-2025F
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- India AFC Market Trends
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment
- India AFC Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking
- India AFC Market Share, By Players
- Company Profiles
- Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered:
- By Applications
- Metro Railway
- Bus/BRTS Transport
- Railway Transport
- Parking Solution
- Others
- By AFC Technology
- Near-Field Communication
- Magnetic Strips & Tokens
- QR Code/Barcode
- Smart Cards
- By Types
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- By Regions
- Northern
- Eastern
- Western
- Southern
Company Profiles
- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.
- AUM Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Cubic Transportation System India Pvt. Ltd.
- Efkon India Pvt. Ltd.
- Indra Sistemas India Pvt. Ltd.
- Ingenico International India Pvt. Ltd.
- MCML Projects Pvt. Ltd.
- NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
- Samsung SDS India Pvt. Ltd.
- Thales India Pvt. Ltd
