India Air Cooler Market 2015-2025F

The "India Air Cooler Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Sectors, by End User, by Types, by Tank Capacity, by Distribution Channels, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the India air cooler market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019-25.

The India air cooler market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the coming years due to government efforts for rural electrification and strengthening of the residential sector. Further, increasing disposable income and the introduction of advanced features would also act as a key growth driver for the growth of the India Air Cooler market during the forecast period.



The India air cooler market has shown slackening growth in recent years, due to the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax in July 2017 along with the demonetization in 2016. However, this has created an opportunity for the formalization of the market and for the organized players to further extend their penetration into the market.



The residential sector is expected to maintain its dominance in the India air cooler market share, by application, owing to the large proportion of the population in the lower- and middle-income class and ongoing housing development plans by the government. However, industrial and commercial application is also likely to witness a substantial increase in demand as major industry players are set to introduce cooling solutions for such application areas, as a replacement for air conditioners with lower capital and operating costs.



The India air cooler market report thoroughly covers the market by sectors, end-users, types, tank capacity, distribution channels and regions. The India air cooler market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India air cooler market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Some of the major players in the India air cooler market are Symphony Limited, Kenstar India Pvt. Limited, Bajaj Electricals Limited and Orient Electric Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 India Air Cooler Market Overview

3.1 India Country Indicators

3.2 India Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

3.3 India Air Cooler Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

3.4 India Air Cooler Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.5 India Air Cooler Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.6 India Air Cooler Market Revenue Share, By Sectors, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 India Air Cooler Market Revenue Share, By End User, 2018 & 2025F

3.8 India Air Cooler Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.9 India Air Cooler Market Revenue Share, By Tank Capacity, 2018 & 2025F

3.10 India Air Cooler Market Revenue Share, By Distribution Channels, 2018 & 2025F

3.11 India Air Cooler Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F



4 India Air Cooler Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 India Air Cooler Market Trends



6 India Air Cooler Market Overview, By Sectors

6.1 India Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, By Organized Sector, 2015-2025F

6.2 India Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, By Unorganized Sector, 2015-2025F



7 India Air Cooler Market Overview, By End User

7.1 India Residential Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

7.1.1 India Desert Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, By Types 2015-2025F

7.1.2 India Room Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, By Types 2015-2025F

7.1.3 India Tower Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, By Types 2015-2025F

7.2 India Commercial and Industrial Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2.1 India Mobile Commercial Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2.2 India Centralized Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F



8 India Air Cooler Market Overview, By Tank Capacity

8.1 India Up to 30 L Tank Capacity Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2 India 31-50 L Tank Capacity Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

8.3 India 51 L And Above Tank Capacity Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F



9 India Air Cooler Market Overview, By Distribution Channels

9.1 India Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, By Online Channel, 2015-2025F

9.2 India Air Cooler Market Revenues and Volume, By Offline Channel, 2015-2025F



10 India Air Cooler Price Trend

10.1 India Desert Air Cooler Price Trend, 2015-2025F

10.2 India Room Air Cooler Price Trend, 2015-2025F

10.3 India Tower Air Cooler Price Trend, 2015-2025F

10.4 India Mobile Commercial Air Cooler Price Trend, 2015-2025F

10.5 India Centralized Air Cooler Price Trend, 2015-2025F



11 India Air Cooler Market Overview, By Regions

11.1 India Northern Region Air Cooler Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

11.2 India Southern Region Air Cooler Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

11.3 India Eastern Region Air Cooler Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

11.4 India Western Region Air Cooler Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



12 India Air Cooler Market Key Performance Indicators



13 India Air Cooler Market Opportunity Assessment

13.1 India Air Cooler Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2025F

13.2 India Air Cooler Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F

13.3 India Air Cooler Market Opportunity Assessment, By Tank Capacity, 2025F



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 India Organized Air Cooler Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

14.2 India Air Cooler Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

14.3 India Air Cooler Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters



15 Company Profiles (Organized Sector)

15.1 Symphony Limited

15.2 Orient Electric Limited

15.3 Bajaj Electricals Limited

15.4 Voltas Limited

15.5 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

15.6 Blue Star Limited

15.7 Havells India Limited

15.8 Kenstar India Private Limited

15.9 Usha International Limited

15.10 Singer India Limited



16 Strategic Recommendations



