India Antivirus Software Market 2018-2024: Market is Projected to Reach INR 14,782 Crore

The "India Antivirus Software Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By End Users, By Application, By Product Types, By Sales Channels, By Regions, By Tier-I Cities, By Tier-II Cities and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Antivirus market is projected to reach INR 14,782 crore by 2024
Antivirus market in India is expected to register healthy growth moving forward. Government initiatives, proliferation of mobile devices, rising internet penetration and IoT sector, substantial increase of cyber security spending and emerging IT, SME and educational hubs in the country are some of the key factors to drive the growth of antivirus market in India. Expenditure on cyber security in India is forecast to reach INR 226 thousand crore by 2025.
Enterprise would remain as the key growth segment for antivirus market vendors in India, however, rising awareness among the individuals for the paid antivirus solutions and growing demand for smartphone devices would open-up potential opportunities for market vendors in the individual segment. On the other hand, government segment is likely to post a much higher growth with Digital India plans on hand leading to higher spending on IT sector.
Smartphone and tablet PC segment is expected to exhibit highest growth among other devices. Android is likely to lead the segment amongst the applications. However, in the overall applications, Windows would still remain as the key revenue generating segment for market vendors.
The report thoroughly covers the market by end-user, by applications, product-type, sales channel, regions and Tier cities. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Scope of the Report
By End Users:
- Individual
- Enterprise
- Government
By Applications:
- Windows
- MAC
- Android/IOS/Linux
By Product Types:
- Laptop
- Desktop PC
- Mobile/Tablet PC
By Sales Channels:
- Online
- Offline
By Regions:
- Northern
- Western
- Eastern
- Southern
By Tier-I Cities:
- SOHO (<= 25 Users)
- SMB (<= 25 Users)
By Tier-II Cities:
- SOHO (<= 25 Users)
- SMB (<= 25 Users)
Companies Mentioned
- Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.
- Trend Micro India Pvt. Ltd
- Kaspersky Lab India Pvt. Ltd
- ESET, spol. s r.o.
- Micro World Software Services Pvt. Ltd
- Symantec Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd
- BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd.
- McAfee India Sales Pvt. Ltd
- Sophos IT Services Pvt Ltd.
- F-Secure Pvt. Ltd
