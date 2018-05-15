India Assessment Services Market 2016-2018 & 2021: Market is Projected to Cross $ 750 Million

Assessment services market is projected to cross $ 750 million by 2021 in India, during the forecast period

Anticipated growth in the market is backed by increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications, growing need for skill assessment for increasing employability, and rising population of the young labor force in the country.

Moreover, increasing demand from competition conducting authorities to enroll specialist exam conducting companies and growing preference among corporates and the government to opt for online exams is expected to drive assessment services market in India over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Assessment Services: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India Assessment Services Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & By Number of Candidates

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Assessment Type (Entrance Assessment, Recruitment & Promotion Assessment, and Certification Assessment)

4.2.2. By Online Vs. Offline Medium

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Company

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Assessment Type & By Region)



5. India Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & By Number of Candidates

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Online Vs. Offline Medium

5.2.2. By Government Vs. Private Sector

5.3. List of Leading 20 Clients



6. India Entrance Assessment Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & By Number of Candidates

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Online Vs. Offline Medium

6.2.2. By Institution/University

6.3. List of Leading 20 Clients



7. India Certification Assessment Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & By Number of Candidates

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Online Vs. Offline Medium

7.3. List of Leading 20 Clients



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers/Opportunities

8.2. Challenges/Restraints



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. India Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profile Map: India Assessment Services Market

12.3. Company Profiles

12.3.1. Tata Consultancy Services

12.3.2. MeritTrac Services Pvt. Ltd.

12.3.3. Edcil (India) Ltd.

12.3.4. Aspiring Minds

12.3.5. Sify Technologies Limited

12.3.6. NSEIT Ltd.

12.3.7. Eduquity Career Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.3.8. Induslynk Training Services Private Limited

12.3.9. Pearson Education India Pvt. Ltd.

12.3.10. CoCubes Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.3.11. eLitmus Evaluation Pvt. Ltd.

12.3.12. Prometric Testing Pvt. Ltd.



13. Strategic Recommendations



