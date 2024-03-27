India Aviation Sector Assessment 2024: Industry Faces Challenges Amidst Growth

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assessment of India's Aviation Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report aims to understand the current landscape and future prospects of this rapidly evolving industry. The report contains market statistics, recent trends and drivers, along with opportunities and challenges. The report includes up-to-date insights and perspectives from leading experts in the industry.

As we embark on the year 2024, the aviation sector stands at a pivotal juncture, marked by rapid innovation and evolving market dynamics. Globally, the industry is rebounding from the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, propelled by robust demand, technological advancements, and renewed consumer confidence. This year is set to witness significant growth in air travel, both in passenger and cargo segments, as airlines expand their networks and modernize fleets to meet the surging demand.

Environmental sustainability has become a central theme, driving the adoption of more fuel-efficient aircraft and the exploration of alternative fuels. Additionally, digital transformation is reshaping customer experience and operational efficiency, with advancements in AI, IoT, and data analytics playing key roles. The year 2024 also sees a heightened focus on enhancing connectivity in emerging markets, signalling a more inclusive and expansive growth trajectory for the global aviation industry.

The year 2023 was a year of mixed experiences for the Indian aviation industry. While there were notable accomplishments, including a significant rise in passenger traffic and substantial aircraft orders from leading airlines such as IndiGo and Air India, the sector also faced its share of challenges. Notably, GoFirst, supported by the Wadia group, encountered engine issues leading to grounding, IndiGo faced similar technical difficulties, SpiceJet grappled with financial and legal obstacles, and the fledgling Akasa Air dealt with pilot-related concerns.

By November 2023, IndiGo held the dominant position in India's aviation market in terms of passenger numbers, with a market share of 61.8%. Throughout 2023, IndiGo transported 56.2% of India's air travellers, whereas Air India accounted for 25.1%. Indian airlines collectively maintained a 44.3% market share for international flights during April-September 2023, a notable increase from 35.4% in 2019.

