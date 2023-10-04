India Baby Care Products Market size to grow by USD 15.69 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Abbott Laboratories, Artsana Spa, Bio Veda Action Research Co., and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - Baby Care Products Market is estimated to grow by USD 15.69 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.31%, during the forecast period. The baby care products market in India is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer baby care products market in India are Abbott Laboratories, Artsana Spa, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Dabur India Ltd., Gini and Jony Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Me n Moms, Mothercare in Ltd., Nascens Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., OMVED LIFESTYLE PVT. LTD, Pigeon Corp., Rustic Art, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Vendor EXPLAIN (writers) .The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample Report before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Baby Care Products Market in India 2023-2027

India - Baby Care Products Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Artsana Spa: The company offers baby care products under the brands Chicco, Neobaby, Boppy.

India - Baby Care Products Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Impactful driver- One of the key factors driving the Indian baby care products market growth is the increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products. Factors such as the growing internet penetration, easy access to smartphones, and the increase in the use of e-banking systems are increasing the sales of baby products in India . There is an increasing preference for convenience among consumers due to their hectic lifestyles which is fueling the sales of baby care products through online channels.

- Advances in packaging Major Challenges - Threats from counterfeit products

India - Baby Care Products Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (baby food, baby diapers, baby apparel, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The baby food segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This category encompasses supplementary foods like fruit and vegetable-based baby food, as well as infant formula. The increased demand for baby food in India can be attributed to several factors, with one of the primary drivers being the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of consuming food products with reduced pesticide residues.

