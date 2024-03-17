India Baby Care Products Market size to grow by USD 15.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Abbott Laboratories, Artsana Spa, Bio Veda Action Research Co., and many more

NEW YORK, March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - Baby Care Products Market is estimated to grow by USD 15.69 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.31%, during the forecast period. The baby care products market in India is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer baby care products market in India are Abbott Laboratories, Artsana Spa, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Dabur India Ltd., Gini and Jony Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Me n Moms, Mothercare in Ltd., Nascens Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., OMVED LIFESTYLE PVT. LTD, Pigeon Corp., Rustic Art, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Baby Care Products Market in India 2023-2027

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample Report before buying

Report Coverage Details Page number 133 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,688.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.01

Artsana Spa: The company offers baby care products under the brands Chicco, Neobaby, Boppy.

For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

Impactful driver- One of the key factors driving the Indian baby care products market growth is the increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products. Factors such as the growing internet penetration, easy access to smartphones, and the increase in the use of e-banking systems are increasing the sales of baby products in India . There is an increasing preference for convenience among consumers due to their hectic lifestyles which is fueling the sales of baby care products through online channels.

One of the key factors driving the Indian baby care products market growth is the increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products. Factors such as the growing internet penetration, easy access to smartphones, and the increase in the use of e-banking systems are increasing the sales of baby products in . There is an increasing preference for convenience among consumers due to their hectic lifestyles which is fueling the sales of baby care products through online channels. Key Trend - Advances in packaging

- Advances in packaging Major Challenges - Threats from counterfeit products

Download the sample report for more details on market trends and challenges

Segmentation:Overview

The market is segmented by product (baby food, baby diapers, baby apparel, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The baby food segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This category encompasses supplementary foods like fruit and vegetable-based baby food, as well as infant formula. The increased demand for baby food in India can be attributed to several factors, with one of the primary drivers being the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of consuming food products with reduced pesticide residues.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

Analyst Review

The Indian Baby Care Products Market is witnessing a significant surge, driven by various factors including the rising birth rate, increasing personal disposable income, and growing awareness about organic products. With a population exceeding 1.3 billion and a steadily rising birth rate, India presents a lucrative market for baby care products.

Market players such as Proctor and Gamble are capitalizing on this opportunity, leveraging technological advancements and intensifying research and development operations to meet the increasing demand. However, safety concerns, including allergies, infections, and potential side effects, pose challenges for manufacturers.

One key trend in the market is the growing preference for organic ingredients, reflecting consumer concerns about safety and health benefits. Manufacturers are innovating their product lines, introducing organic porridge ranges and eco-friendly options like Feather Diapers to cater to this demand.

Despite the advantages of baby food, such as fortified nutrients like calcium, zinc, iron, and vitamins A, D, E, K, C, and B, the market faces hurdles such as raw material shortages, shipping delays, and economic slowdowns. Limited infrastructural facilities and a dearth of awareness further impede growth.

Market reports indicate an upsurge in demand for baby care products, particularly in the e-commerce industry, where manufacturers can reach a wider audience. However, counterfeit products remain a concern, necessitating stringent quality control measures.

To address challenges and capitalize on opportunities, stakeholders are devising strategic possibilities and action plans. Advanced benchmarking, supply chain risk management solutions, and category performance analysis are employed to optimize production and distribution.

In the forecast period, the India Baby Care Products Market is expected to witness robust growth, driven by increasing sales and revenue, expanding market segments, and the adoption of innovative marketing strategies such as targeted advertising campaigns.

In conclusion, the Indian Baby Care Products Market presents a promising landscape for manufacturers, with a growing consumer base, rising demand for organic ingredients, and evolving industry trends. By addressing challenges and leveraging strategic initiatives, stakeholders can capitalize on this lucrative market and drive sustainable growth.

View Sample Report

Market Overview

The Indian baby care products market is experiencing robust growth, driven by factors such as increasing birth rates, heightened awareness about organic products, and growing demand for fortified and functional baby food. Market players are capitalizing on these trends by offering a wide range of products enriched with essential nutrients like calcium, zinc, iron, and vitamins A, D, E, K, C, and B. This market's geographical coverage spans across urban and rural areas, reflecting the diverse needs of Indian parents. With a high CAGR, the market analysis underscores the lucrative opportunities for businesses. The advantages of baby food, coupled with the balance between demand and supply, further propel the market's expansion, making it a dynamic and promising sector.

View Sample Report

Related Reports:

Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Market: The baby shampoo and conditioner market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 703.26 million.

Baby Bath Products Market: The Baby Bath Products Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,145.47 million.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio