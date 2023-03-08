India Biomass Market Report 2023: Biomass Bagasse Segment Holds 92.44% Share by Capacity Installed FY 2022 - Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biomass installed capacity in India stood at 10,205.61 MW in FY 2022, which was 8,295.78 MW in FY 2017, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.76% during the FY 2017 - FY 2022 period.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched various programs for the promotion of efficient technologies for using biomass in different segments of the economy to ensure derivation of maximum benefits. Under the biomass power and cogeneration initiative, bagasse-based cogeneration in sugar mills has been implemented for the effective exploitation of biomass.

Maharashtra had 5,272.84 Mega Watt (MW) of installed bioenergy in FY 2022, followed by Uttar Pradesh (4,385.78 MW), Karnataka (3,804.30 MW), Tamil Nadu (2,085.40 MW), and so forth.

The biomass bagasse segment holds the third position in terms of generating renewable energy. In FY 2022, the biomass power installed capacity stood at 10205.61 Megawatt (MW). The biomass bagasse segment holds 92.44% share by the capacity installed in India as of FY 2022 and the non-bagasse segment holds 7.56% in FY 2022

Key market influencers



The Indian energy system, along with the global trend, is moving away from fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas as measures are taken to prevent climate change, which has prompted the development of new energy sources to fill the gap.

One of the causes of the closure of biogas plants is the decline in the number of farm animals in rural regions, which prevents the supply of the contracted quantity of waste to plants.



Governmental initiatives:

An agreement between The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and businesses or institutions to enable the establishment of 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plant facilities by FY 2024 with a total capacity of 15 MT of CBG per year was signed as part of a policy on biofuels to encourage the blending of ethanol in vehicle fuel.

According to the Government's policy on biomass utilization, each gigawatt of capacity at 7% co-firing requires close to 0.25-0.3 million tons of biomass pellets.

By 2030, by replacing 50-100 million tons of coal with biomass, the thermal power sector's pollution might be reduced by 90-180 million tons.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Source wise backup of renewable energy generation

3.2.1. RE Generation backup for FY 2021

3.2.2. RE Generation backup for FY 2022



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Biomass installed capacity based on historic data (FY 2017 - FY 2022)

4.2. Top 10 states with maximum bio energy installed (as of November 2022)



Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

5.1. Share of Biomass in installed power capacity (FY 2021 and FY 2022)

5.2. Biomass power generation in Million Units (MU) FY 2021 vs FY 2022

5.3. Bagasse power generation in MU FY 2021 vs FY 2022



Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Market drivers

6.2. Market challengers



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Government Initiatives



Chapter 8: Market Trends

8.1. Market Trends



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

9.2. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

9.3. Reliance industries Limited

9.4. Tata Chemicals Limited

9.5. Altret Industries Private Limited

9.6. G-Energetic Biofuels Private Limited

9.7. Khanda Biofuels

9.8. Southern Online Biotechnologies

9.9. Universal Biofuels



Chapter 10: Recent Developments

