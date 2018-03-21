India Biscuit Market Overview 2017-2023

India is the third largest producers of biscuits following United States and China. The biscuit market of India is driven by factors such as increasing income of consumers, shift to premium biscuits, more manufacturing facilities set up, growing health awareness, innovation in biscuits, attractive packaging, etc.



The organized biscuit market accounts for more than 70% of value share in the overall Indian biscuit market. The sector is expected to surpass the revenue figure of INR 400 billion by 2023. Organized market comprises of all the major players of biscuits which serves both in rural and urban area. The distribution network of players like Parle and Britannia are widely spread in the rural areas. It is very easy to find a 5 Rs. Parle biscuit in any traditional general shop in those areas. Organized market consists of different product categories of biscuits such as cream, cookies, glucose, marie, cracker, milk, etc. Organized players like Parle, Britannia, Mrs. Bectors, Surya Food and Agro Limited manufacture all types of biscuits mentioned above. Rural consumption of biscuits have shown a better growth in past few years.



Along with the major biscuit players of India, many regional players are also into the production of biscuits. These players have similar production facilities like the renowned one. Their biscuits are well- labelled and packaged yet healthy to eat and available at a low price which makes it affordable for the low income consumers. To increase its sales and product value, companies have started to launch premium biscuits in small packets so as to increase the demand of their products in both rural and urban places. Urban localities include distribution channels such as hypermarket, supermarket, general stores and growing one "e-retailing".



E-retailing is in trend nowadays. E-retailing allows consumers to select their kind of products and also offers discount at times like in festive seasons. It is convenient to shop from here as one can easily purchase anything by sitting at home. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal are some of the e-retailers in India which keep biscuits from both national and international brands.



Major companies operating in the biscuit market of India are ITC Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Parle Biscuits Private Limited, Surya Food & Agro Limited and Unibic Foods India Private Limited.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. India Biscuit Market Outlook



3. India Organized Biscuit Market Outlook



4. India Cookie Biscuit Market Outlook



5. India Cream Biscuit Market Outlook



6. India Glucose Biscuit Market Outlook



7. India Marie Biscuit Market Outlook



8. India Cracker Biscuit Market Outlook



9. India Milk Biscuit Market Outlook



10. India Other Biscuit Market Outlook



11. Company Profiles



Britannia Industries Limited

ITC Limited

Parle Biscuits Private Limited

Surya Food and Agro Limited

Unibic Foods India Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gxth99/india_biscuit?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-biscuit-market-overview-2017-2023-300617486.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

