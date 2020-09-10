India Chiller Market by Product Type, Heat Load, End-use and Region - Opportunity Outlook to 2025
Sep 10, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Chiller Market By Product Type (Scroll & Reciprocating, Screw, Centrifugal, Absorption), By Heat Load (&lessThan;20kW, 20-50kW, 50-100kW, 100-1000kW, Above 1000kW), By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Chiller Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the flourishing food & beverage industry in the country. Furthermore, growing popularity of frozen foods and ready to eat food especially among the working population and youth is positively impacting the growth of the market in the country. Additionally, these chillers are easy to install, easily available in affordable prices, efficient and durable thereby propelling the market.
The market is segmented based on product type, heat load, end-use, region and company. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into scroll & reciprocating, screw, centrifugal and absorption. The scroll & reciprocating segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years owing to their extensive use in various end-user industries such as plastic industry, chemical & petrochemical industry, among others.
Based on end-use, the market can be bifurcated into industrial (metal & mining, pharmaceuticals, chemical & petrochemical, water treatment, construction, plastic, oil & gas, others) and commercial (healthcare, telecom, education, government, BFSI, retail, others). The chemical & petrochemical industry segment is expected to hold significant market share until 2025 attributable to the increasing demand of chillers for cooling hot oil & chemicals.
Major players operating in the Indian Chiller Market include Johnson Controls India Ltd., Voltas Limited, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., Thermax Limited, Blue Star Limited, Carrier Midea India, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Thermal Care Inc., Multistack LLC and others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Chiller Market.
- To classify and forecast the Indian Chiller Market based on product type, heat load, end-use, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Chiller Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Chiller Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Indian Chiller Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Chiller Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Chiller Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Scroll & Reciprocating, Screw, Centrifugal, Absorption)
5.2.2. By Heat Load (&lessThan; 20kW, 20-50kW, 50-100kW, 100-1000kW, Above 1000kW)
5.2.3. By End Use (Industrial (Metal & Mining, Pharmaceuticals, chemical & Petrochemical, Water Treatment, Construction, Plastic, Oil & Gas, Others) Commercial (Healthcare, Telecom, Education, Government, BFSI, Retail, Others))
5.2.4. By Region (East; West; North; South)
5.2.5. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. India Scroll & Reciprocating Chiller Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Heat Load
6.2.2. By End Use
6.2.3. By Region
7. India Screw Chiller Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Heat Load
7.2.2. By End Use
7.2.3. By Region
8. India Centrifugal Chiller Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Heat Load
8.2.2. By End Use
8.2.3. By Region
9. India Absorption Chiller Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Heat Load
9.2.2. By End Use
9.2.3. By Region
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. India Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Johnson Controls India Ltd.
14.2.2. Voltas Limited
14.2.3. Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.
14.2.4. Thermax Limited
14.2.5. Blue Star Limited
14.2.6. Carrier Midea India
14.2.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.2.8. United Technologies Corporation
14.2.9. Thermal Care Inc.
14.2.10. Multistack LLC
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux9wdu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets