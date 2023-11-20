India City Gas Distribution Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028F - Rising PNG Connections and CNG Stations Drive CGD Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India City Gas Distribution Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India City Gas Distribution market is anticipated to grow robustly in the forecast period 2024-2028. This is due to the growing government initiatives to increase natural gas usage as a cleaner fuel than liquefied natural gas (LPG) and conventional fuels like wood, cow dung, etc.



The City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks are a network of underground natural gas pipelines that are connected and used to transport compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers.



Increasing PNG Connections and CNG Stations are Expected to Drive the Market



The PNG connections and CNG stations dominate the India CGD market. While CNG stations are established to access natural gas for transportation, PNG connections are offered for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. Up till 2021, 11 CGD bidding rounds have been completed, and 215 districts in 19 states and one union territory now had access to natural gas.

According to information released by PNGRB, there were roughly 72.47 lakh residential PNG connections in India, as of December 2020. Additionally, India had 2,713 CNG stations as of January 2021. The Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board in India has announced plans to increase the share of natural gas in the energy mix by 20% in 2025, as opposed to 11% in 2010, which may increase the number of PNG connections and CNG stations in the nation.

These plans are part of the Natural Gas Infrastructure in India 'Vision 2030' plan. Nearly 71% of India's total population is represented by the 215 districts that make up the 11th CGD bidding round (212 complete and 3 partial), which are spread across 19 states and one union territory.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Megha Enterprises (MEIL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Adani Total received significant contracts from the 11th CGD round. Future improvements to the connection are anticipated to propel the CGD industry throughout the forecast period.



The Stringent mission Regulations and Advantages of Gas Over Other Alternative Energy Source



Depending on the kind of vehicle, duty cycle, and engine configuration, natural gas can reduce life cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions better than conventional fuels.

Natural gas also lowers some engine emissions. Fuel combustion in an engine produces tailpipe emissions in a vehicle. The regulated emissions of hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and carbon dioxide are among the emissions that should be among the major concerns.

All fuels and vehicle types must adhere to increasingly lower, almost zero limits for tailpipe emissions of air pollutants and particulates, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Natural gas vehicles (NGVs) have the advantage of meeting these strict regulations with simpler emissions controls. In particular when replacing more seasoned conventional cars, NGVs continue to offer life cycle emission benefits.

The California Air Resources Board's optional near-zero emission limit of 0.02 NOx can be met by NGVs with ultra-low NOx engines, which can create emissions that are close to zero.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Business Overview, Key Revenue and Financials, Recent Developments, Key Personnel, Key Product/Services

Gujarat Gas Limited (GGCL)

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)

GAIL Gas Limited

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

Adani Gas Limited

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL)

Central U.P. Gas Limited (CUGL)

Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL)

Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited (TNGCL)

Sabarmati Gas Limited (SGL)

Report Scope:

India Natural Gas Market Outlook

Natural Gas Production

Natural Gas Consumption

Natural Gas Share in Primary Energy Mix

India City Gas Distribution Market, By Type:

Compressed Natural Gas

Piped Natural Gas

India City Gas Distribution Market, By Source of Supply:

Domestically Supplied

International Pipeline Trade

India City Gas Distribution Market, By End-User:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

India City Gas Distribution Market, By Region:

West India

North India

South India

East India

