India Class 1-3 Brake Friction Components Aftermarket 2018-2024: Aftermarket will be Driven Towards Consolidation, As Suppliers Aim to Garner Maximum Returns Through Economies of Scale

This report covers Class 1-3 vehicles brake friction components aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ($ billion) across India.

It discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and market share. The base year for the analysis is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2024.

The Indian brake friction component aftermarket is expected to witness an increase in unit shipments in the coming years. Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO) coupled with the higher-than-average vehicle maintenance needs in India due to poor road infrastructure and consumption of low-quality fuel will help in improving unit shipments during the forecast period.

Overall unit shipments will experience an increase considering the fact that the market is expanding and is dominated by few major suppliers. Strong economic forecasts combined with an increase in disposable income will drive consumer spending habits on regular vehicle maintenance. Further, the increase in average price per unit will make a positive contribution to revenues growth. Thus, the overall revenue for brake friction components is expected to grow during the forecast period.

OEMs have a major presence in the aftermarket due to their well-established dealership network and service chains. They can further improve their market share by providing comprehensive service packages and extended warranties to customers. Introduction of private label brands by distributors or multi-brand service chains will have a positive impact on market shares owing to the price advantage of these brands. Due to the unregulated nature of the aftermarket, there is an increasing threat from the unorganized sector. Introduction of appropriate manufacturing and testing standards can check the domestic production as well as import of such counterfeit products.

Disk pads are expected to be a major contributor to the overall brake friction component aftermarket as more vehicles are expected to be fitted with rear brake discs which are also increasingly favored for adoption in SCVs. The overall average unit price is expected to increase marginally during the forecast period across all segments. Major players in the market are Brakes India, Rane, Bosch and Mando, among others.



Key Points This Study Will Cover:

Total Class 1-3 brake friction components unit shipment forecast by product type

Total Class 1-3 brake friction components revenue forecast by product type

Average Class 1-3 brake friction components pricing by product type

Total Class 1-3 brake friction components distribution channel analysis

Total Class 1-3 brake friction components market share by major participants

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

2. Research Scope

Research Scope

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Product Definitions

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Brake Friction Components Aftermarket

Total Brake Friction Components Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Product Segment Discussion

Overall Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis Discussion

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel Discussion

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion

5. Brake Shoes Aftermarket

Brake Shoes Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis Discussion

6. Brake Pads Aftermarket

Brake Pads Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis Discussion

IAM Distribution Practice-PV Segment

Price Positioning in the PV segment

Product Segmentation and Brand Portfolio

7. Key Supplier Information

Brakes India Private Limited

Rane Brake Lining Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mando Automotive India Private Limited

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Table of Acronyms Used

Market Engineering Methodology

Companies Mentioned



AK

ANL

Altech

Brakes India Private Limited

Brembo

Delphi

KBX

Littal

Mando Automotive India Private Limited

Mantra

Nissin

Rane Brake Lining Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rouland

Super Circle

TACO

TRW

