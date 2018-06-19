India Class 1-3 Brake Friction Components Aftermarket 2018-2024: Aftermarket will be Driven Towards Consolidation, As Suppliers Aim to Garner Maximum Returns Through Economies of Scale

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Class 1-3 Brake Friction Components Aftermarket, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers Class 1-3 vehicles brake friction components aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ($ billion) across India.
It discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and market share. The base year for the analysis is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2024.
The Indian brake friction component aftermarket is expected to witness an increase in unit shipments in the coming years. Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO) coupled with the higher-than-average vehicle maintenance needs in India due to poor road infrastructure and consumption of low-quality fuel will help in improving unit shipments during the forecast period.
Overall unit shipments will experience an increase considering the fact that the market is expanding and is dominated by few major suppliers. Strong economic forecasts combined with an increase in disposable income will drive consumer spending habits on regular vehicle maintenance. Further, the increase in average price per unit will make a positive contribution to revenues growth. Thus, the overall revenue for brake friction components is expected to grow during the forecast period.
OEMs have a major presence in the aftermarket due to their well-established dealership network and service chains. They can further improve their market share by providing comprehensive service packages and extended warranties to customers. Introduction of private label brands by distributors or multi-brand service chains will have a positive impact on market shares owing to the price advantage of these brands. Due to the unregulated nature of the aftermarket, there is an increasing threat from the unorganized sector. Introduction of appropriate manufacturing and testing standards can check the domestic production as well as import of such counterfeit products.
Disk pads are expected to be a major contributor to the overall brake friction component aftermarket as more vehicles are expected to be fitted with rear brake discs which are also increasingly favored for adoption in SCVs. The overall average unit price is expected to increase marginally during the forecast period across all segments. Major players in the market are Brakes India, Rane, Bosch and Mando, among others.
Key Points This Study Will Cover:
- Total Class 1-3 brake friction components unit shipment forecast by product type
- Total Class 1-3 brake friction components revenue forecast by product type
- Average Class 1-3 brake friction components pricing by product type
- Total Class 1-3 brake friction components distribution channel analysis
- Total Class 1-3 brake friction components market share by major participants
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
2. Research Scope
- Research Scope
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Product Definitions
- Market Definitions
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Brake Friction Components Aftermarket
- Total Brake Friction Components Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Product Segment Discussion
- Overall Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Analysis Discussion
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel Discussion
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion
5. Brake Shoes Aftermarket
- Brake Shoes Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Analysis Discussion
6. Brake Pads Aftermarket
- Brake Pads Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Analysis Discussion
- IAM Distribution Practice-PV Segment
- Price Positioning in the PV segment
- Product Segmentation and Brand Portfolio
7. Key Supplier Information
- Brakes India Private Limited
- Rane Brake Lining Limited
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Mando Automotive India Private Limited
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Table of Acronyms Used
- Market Engineering Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- AK
- ANL
- Altech
- Brakes India Private Limited
- Brembo
- Delphi
- KBX
- Littal
- Mando Automotive India Private Limited
- Mantra
- Nissin
- Rane Brake Lining Limited
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rouland
- Super Circle
- TACO
- TRW
