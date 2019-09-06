India Commercial Vehicle Industry, FY 2019: The Impact of Implementation of Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) - Key Challenges from Leapfrogging BS-IV to BS-VI

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Implementation of Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) on Indian Commercial Vehicle Industry, FY 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to evaluate the impact of the implementation of Bharat Stage (BS)-VI norms in India on the commercial vehicle industry. The main objectives of this study are to provide a strategic review of the BS emission standards and the development of BS-VI engines. This study analyzes the challenges faced by the commercial vehicle industry during and after the implementation of the norms. This study also evaluates the present impact of the BS-VI norms on the commercial vehicle industry in India and the growth opportunities for stakeholders.



BS-VI is an outflow standard that will bring truly necessary changes in the Indian vehicle industry in terms of toxin emanations. With this outflow standard becoming effective, India will be at standard with the US, European nations and other progressive economies around the globe.

India is currently following BS-IV standard that was brought into effect on April 2014. The upcoming BS-VI standard incorporates a wide rundown of innovation adjustments in the engine, the most noteworthy being making on-board diagnostics (OBD) required for all vehicles. BS-VI is in lines with Euro-VI norm already adopted in European countries. In fact, this new emission norm will also address one major drawback in the Euro-VI norm that allows emission of higher particulate matter (PM) in diesel engines.



Leapfrogging from BS-IV to BS-VI will be a challenging task, especially for the OEMs, as it will require significant engine technology changes including improvements in engine combustion and calibration, increased injection, and cylinder pressures. These changes call for heavy investments and co-ordination across the value chain to ensure a smooth transition.



With the implementation of the BS-VI norms, OBD will become mandatory for all vehicles. The OBD unit facilitates the proper working of the sophisticated emission control device at optimum efficiency throughout the life of the vehicle. This will result in a substantial reduction of carbon emission from the vehicles. With BS-VI implementation, the demand for CVs is expected to slow down during the first few years after the roll-out of BS-VI norms, as the BS-VI-compliant vehicles are bound to be costlier than BS-IV vehicles due to the advanced technology used and increased fuel cost. The demand is expected to pick up slowly as all the factors start stabilizing.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights

BS-VI Emission Norm: Background

Advantage of BS-VI over BS-IV

Emerging Technologies

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

3. What is BS-VI Norm

About BS-VI Emission Norm - Background

Need to Leapfrog from BS-IV to BS-VI

Key Challenges from Leapfrogging BS-IV to BS-VI

4. Why BS-VI?

Executive Summary - Advantage of BS-VI over BS-IV

5. BS-VI Emission Standard, Specification, and Requirements

BS Emission Standards

BS Emission - Testing

BS Emission - OBD Requirements

BS Emission - Durability

BS Emission - Diesel Fuel Specification

6. Challenges in Developing BS-VI - Compliant Vehicles

Key Challenges to Develop BS-VI - Compliant Vehicles

7. Emission Control Technology Solutions

New Base Engine Development

Emerging Technologies

Exhaust After-treatment Devices

SCR Technology

SCR Versus EGR Technology

8. Impact of Implementation of Bharat Stage-VI on CV Industry - Survey

Who Participated in Our Survey?

Impact of Implementation of BS-VI on Various CV Industry Stakeholders

Impact of BS-VI on Overall Cost of Vehicles

Impact of BS-VI on Dealer Margins

Impact of BS-VI on Mileage of Vehicles

Impact of BS-VI on Fuel Cost

Impact of BS-VI on Maintenance Cost

Impact of BS-VI on Industry Volumes Before Implementation

Degree of Impact of BS-VI on Industry Volumes Within a Year After Implementation

Degree of Impact of BS-VI on Industry Volumes in 1-2 Years After Implementation

Impact of BS-VI on Value Establishment (i.e., Fluid Economy)

Most BS-VI - Compatible OEMS in CV Industry in India

Possibility of Any Amendments in Vehicle Scrappage Policy due to Implementation BS-VI Norms

9. Voice of CV Industry Experts

Opinions of the CV Industry Expert - Impact on Fleet Owners

Opinions of the CV Industry Expert - Impact on Service Offerings by OEMs

Opinions of the CV Industry Expert - Issues/Challenges Regarding Implementation of BS-VI

10. Suggestions of CV Industry Experts

Suggestions of the CV Industry Expert - On Smooth Implementation of BS-VI

11. Perspective on the Impact of BS-VI on CV Industry

Total Industry Volume (TIV) Forecast Scenario

Summary of Findings

12. Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity 1 - Development of BSVI Compliant Trucks and Availability of BSVI Fuel

Growth Opportunity 2 - Engine Downsizing and Innovative System Development

Growth Opportunity 3 - OBD as Value-added Service Offering

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. The Last word



