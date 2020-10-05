India Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2020-2025 Featuring Pi Datacenter, CtrlS, Sify Technologies, Airtel, National Informatics Center, and Bridge Data Center

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Data Center Market- Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Data Center Market Size to Cross $4.5 Billion, Growing at a CAGR Of Over 4% During The Period 2020-2025.

Pi Datacenter, CtrlS, Sify Technologies, Airtel(Nxtra), National Informatics Center, National Payment Corporation of India and Bridge Data Center are some of the prominent investors in the data center market in India. The Indian cloud market is estimated to be $4.5 billion by 2020. The IaaS adoption is likely to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2020 and 2025.

Data localization is likely to increase physical presence of cloud service providers, thereby increasing data center service revenue in the country. State governments in the country are attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through tax incentives. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced incentives for data center development in the last two years. It will also support the strong growth of wholesale colocation. Majority of local data center service providers offer cloud-based services to end-users in India, which contribute to their data center service revenue.

The emergence of 5G technology, which is likely to be launched in 2021, will grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Indian market. In terms of big data, the Indian government has launched a big data management policy through the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The market for big data and IoT is still in the nascent stage of growth. However, it has huge potential to be the strongest driver for data center investments in the Indian market.

Local vendors dominate the colocation market; however, the presence of global vendors is increasing via inorganic strategies.

Increase in Investment on cloud, big data, IoT and artificial intelligence technology will increase the demand for application-specific infrastructure solutions in the Indian region.

The rise in the number of critical applications hosted on data centers operated by enterprises is expected to increase the adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays.

VRLA UPS systems are dominating with an adoption rate of more than 90%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems will gain a share of around 25% by 2025.

The market is dominated by generators with capacity of over 1.5 MW, however, with the increase in hyperscale development, the investment in up to 3 MW diesel generator systems is expected to increase.

Although water cooling solutions dominate the market, growing concerns over power consumption by these solutions are expected to increase the demand for in-row cooling cold ailed containment solutions with smart IOT sensors.

