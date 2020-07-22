India Data Center Market Size to Cross over $4.5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this India data center market report
Jul 22, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The implementation of data localization law will be a significant boost to the market growth, data center providers in India are already ramping up their portfolio to support this growth.
- State governments in India are attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) for data centers through tax incentives. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have announced incentives for data center development.
- Over $2 billion cumulative revenue opportunity for data center construction contractor through India market during 2020-2025.
- India data center colocation market revenue to witness a CAGR of over 15% between 2019-2025, aided by significant developments in hyperscale data center colocation space.
- Maharashtra continues to dominate with 60% market share in investments, followed by Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025
- Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in India
- List of Data Center Investments in India
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 6 construction service providers, 12 support infrastructure providers, and 14 data center investors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/india-data-center-market
India Data Center Market – Segmentation
- On-premise data centers procure less than <250 kVA UPS systems, whereas UPSs with capacity of over 750 kVA are also observing adoption by colocation providers. VRLA UPS systems are dominating the market with an adoption rate of more than 90%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems will gain a share of around 25% by 2025. GPX Global System opened its Mumbai data center in 2019, which included the use of Eaton UPS powered by lithium-ion batteries. These batteries offer power backup up to 72 hours.
- Existing data centers in India have majorly installed racks of 42U and 47U configuration. NETRACK have a strong presence in the Indian market, supplying racks to data center and telecommunication service providers. Hyperscale build-to-suit development to support deployment of OCP-rack architecture, which will, in turn, is likely to increase adoption of 48U racks.
- Expertise specific to data center installation and commissioning processes is growing as the investment is triggering new job opportunities in the country. India has high availability of skilled labors. However, skilled labor specific to the data center industry is expected to grow during the forecast period. The average pay for a data center engineer is around $10,000–15,000 per annum.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer, Switches & Switchgears
- Rack PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
- Telangana & AP
- Other Cities
India Data Center Market – Dynamics
Data localization laws will have a higher impact on cloud data center investments in India. They will also support the strong growth of wholesale colocation. In 2019, Oracle launched cloud data center.in Mumbai, with plans to open second cloud region in Hyderabad. Microsoft enters into a 10-year partnership agreement with Reliance Communication to establish the Azure platform across multiple data centers in India. These data centers will be built and operated by Reliance Communications and will deliver cloud-based services to SMEs across India. On March 2020, Google announced to open its second cloud region in Delhi, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2020. Amazon Web Services is planning to develop data center in Hyderabad. Majority of local data center service providers, including Sify Technologies, CtrlS, NTT Global Data Centres, and Reliance Communications, offer cloud-based services to end-users in India, which contributes to minimum 20% to the data center service revenue.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Hyperscale Colocation Investments on the Rise
- Government supports Growing Digital Economy
- IoT Surge to Increase Demand Data Center Deployment
- Impact of Data Localization
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/india-data-center-market
Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Construction Service Providers
- AECOM
- Sterling & Wilson
- DSCO Group
- VastuNidhi Architects
- Nikom InfraSolutions
- L&T Construction
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Delta Group
- Legrand
- NetRack Enclosures
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- Data Center Investors
- Bharti Airtel (NXTRA DATA)
- Bridge Data Centres
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- CtrlS
- GPX Global Systems
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Pi DATACENTERS
- Rack Bank
- Reliance Communications
- Sify Technology
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Streamcast Group
- Web Werks
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025
- Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025
- Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025
- Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: [email protected]
Call: +1-312-235-2040
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence