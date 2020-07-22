India Data Center Market Size to Cross over $4.5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The implementation of data localization law will be a significant boost to the market growth, data center providers in India are already ramping up their portfolio to support this growth. State governments in India are attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) for data centers through tax incentives. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have announced incentives for data center development. Over $2 billion cumulative revenue opportunity for data center construction contractor through India market during 2020-2025. India data center colocation market revenue to witness a CAGR of over 15% between 2019-2025, aided by significant developments in hyperscale data center colocation space. Maharashtra continues to dominate with 60% market share in investments, followed by Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025

Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in India

List of Data Center Investments in India

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 6 construction service providers, 12 support infrastructure providers, and 14 data center investors

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/india-data-center-market

India Data Center Market – Segmentation

On-premise data centers procure less than <250 kVA UPS systems, whereas UPSs with capacity of over 750 kVA are also observing adoption by colocation providers. VRLA UPS systems are dominating the market with an adoption rate of more than 90%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems will gain a share of around 25% by 2025. GPX Global System opened its Mumbai data center in 2019, which included the use of Eaton UPS powered by lithium-ion batteries. These batteries offer power backup up to 72 hours.

data center in 2019, which included the use of Eaton UPS powered by lithium-ion batteries. These batteries offer power backup up to 72 hours. Existing data centers in India have majorly installed racks of 42U and 47U configuration. NETRACK have a strong presence in the Indian market, supplying racks to data center and telecommunication service providers. Hyperscale build-to-suit development to support deployment of OCP-rack architecture, which will, in turn, is likely to increase adoption of 48U racks.

have majorly installed racks of 42U and 47U configuration. NETRACK have a strong presence in the Indian market, supplying racks to data center and telecommunication service providers. Hyperscale build-to-suit development to support deployment of OCP-rack architecture, which will, in turn, is likely to increase adoption of 48U racks. Expertise specific to data center installation and commissioning processes is growing as the investment is triggering new job opportunities in the country. India has high availability of skilled labors. However, skilled labor specific to the data center industry is expected to grow during the forecast period. The average pay for a data center engineer is around $10 ,000–15,000 per annum.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Telangana & AP

Other Cities

India Data Center Market – Dynamics

Data localization laws will have a higher impact on cloud data center investments in India. They will also support the strong growth of wholesale colocation. In 2019, Oracle launched cloud data center.in Mumbai, with plans to open second cloud region in Hyderabad. Microsoft enters into a 10-year partnership agreement with Reliance Communication to establish the Azure platform across multiple data centers in India. These data centers will be built and operated by Reliance Communications and will deliver cloud-based services to SMEs across India. On March 2020, Google announced to open its second cloud region in Delhi, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2020. Amazon Web Services is planning to develop data center in Hyderabad. Majority of local data center service providers, including Sify Technologies, CtrlS, NTT Global Data Centres, and Reliance Communications, offer cloud-based services to end-users in India, which contributes to minimum 20% to the data center service revenue.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Hyperscale Colocation Investments on the Rise

Government supports Growing Digital Economy

IoT Surge to Increase Demand Data Center Deployment

Impact of Data Localization

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista



Atos



Broadcom



Cisco



Dell Technologies



Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Huawei



IBM



Lenovo



NetApp

Construction Service Providers

AECOM



Sterling & Wilson



DSCO Group



VastuNidhi Architects



Nikom InfraSolutions



L&T Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Caterpillar



Cummins



Eaton



Delta Group



Legrand



NetRack Enclosures



Riello UPS



Rittal



Schneider Electric



Stulz



Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Bharti Airtel (NXTRA DATA)



Bridge Data Centres



Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)



CtrlS



GPX Global Systems



NTT Global Data Centers



Pi DATACENTERS



Rack Bank



Reliance Communications



Sify Technology



ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)



Streamcast Group



Web Werks



Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

