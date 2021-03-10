India Diabetes Care Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Diabetes Care Market, By Type of Product (Diabetes Drug and Diabetic Devices), By Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes), By End-User (Hospital, Homeclinic, Homecare) By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Diabetes Care Market was valued at USD1530.3 million in value terms in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 7.94% in value terms to reach USD2408.39 million by FY2026.

The Indian Diabetes Care Market is witnessing consistent growth, owing to the increasing geriatric population, increasing diabetic population and the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle leading to obesity that further increases the diabetic population. Moreover, factors such as advancing technology and increasing cost of living are continuously fueling the diabetes care market in India.



The diabetes care market is segmented based on Diabetes type, Product type, End-User, Region, and Company. Based on product type, the market can be split into diabetes drug and diabetes care devices.

Among these, the diabetes drug segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to their widespread use for all diabetes type. Based on diabetes type, the market can be fragmented into diabetes type 1, diabetes type 2 and gestational diabetes. Here, the most prevalent diabetes type is type 1.

Furthermore, the glucose monitoring devices segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth on account of increasing diabetic cases. The self-monitoring devices are still dominating the market because they are relatively easier to use and cheaper.



Novo Nordisk India Private Limited, Sanofi India Limited, Eli Lilly India Pvt. Ltd., Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd., Abbott India Limited, Becton Dickinson Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd., Ypsomed India Private Ltd. and Novartis India Ltd are some of the companies operating in the India diabetes care market.



Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers, distributors and end-users

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to diabetes care.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product of Interest Introduction: Diabetes Care Market



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Diabetes Care Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights



6. India Diabetes Care Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Diabetes Drugs vs. Diabetes Care Devices)

6.2.2. By Type of Diabetes (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes)

6.2.3. By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Clinics)

6.2.4. By Region (North, South, East, West)

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices)

7.2.2. By Type of Diabetes

7.2.3. By End User



8. India Diabetes Drugs Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type (Insulin, Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 receptor agonists), Others (Sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, Biguanides, Sulfonylureas))

8.2.2. By Type of Diabetes

8.2.3. By End User



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers/Opportunities

9.2. Challenges/Restraints



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. India Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles (Top 10 companies including Diabetes Care Devices and Diabetes Drugs Market)

13.1.1. Novo Nordisk India Private Limited

13.1.2. Sanofi India Limited

13.1.3. Eli Lilly India Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.4. Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd.

13.1.5. Abbott India Limited

13.1.6. Becton Dickinson Private Limited

13.1.7. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

13.1.8. India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.9. Ypsomed India Private Ltd.

13.1.10. Novartis India Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations

