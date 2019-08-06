India Diesel Genset Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024: Opportunities in the Adoption of PV-Diesel Hybrid Systems

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Diesel Genset Market by Power Rating, by Application, By State Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian diesel genset market is expected to generate a revenue of $1,518.1 million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024



The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for these gensets in construction, manufacturing, and commercial projects. In addition, the expansion of the construction sector is likely to push the demand for these gensets to meet the prime and compounded auxiliary power requirements, resulting in the market growth.



The market is segmented by application, state, and power rating. Based on power rating, the Indian diesel genset market is divided into above 750 kVA, 376 kVA-750 kVA, 76 kVA-375 kVA, and 5 kVA-75 kVA. Out of these, during the historical period, the 5KVA-75KVA division held the largest volume share in the market. Due to the surging demand from telecom towers, small commercial complexes, hotels, residential installations, and other low-power requirement spaces, the market for this category is predicted to grow in the forecast period.



Telecom towers are projected to create the highest demand in the diesel genset market in India. In 2018, telecom towers registered a volume share of more than 51.0% in the Indian commercial diesel genset sector. This is ascribed to the heavy requirement for gensets to produce auxiliary and prime power in telecom towers. Investments in the telecom sector and increasing installation rate of telecom towers to offer data and voice coverage in remote locations across the country are expected to drive the demand for diesel gensets in the telecom sector.



On the basis of end user, the diesel genset market in India is categorized into industrial, commercial, and residential. Among these, in 2018, the commercial category dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 60.0%. Furthermore, the growth of the hospitality, healthcare, telecommunications, and retail industries is anticipated to escalate the demand for gensets in the commercial sector in the forecast period. Diesel gensets are majorly used at construction sites as the primary and backup power sources. Thus, these are anticipated to remain high in demand in the forecast period, particularly those that come under the medium and high-power categories.



The major key players in the Indian diesel genset market are Ashok Leyland Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Mahindra Powerol Ltd., VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, Cummins India Ltd., Greaves Cotton Limited, and Caterpillar Inc.



Among all these, Cummins India Ltd., a subsidiary of the Cummins Group, in 2018, held the largest revenue share in the market, of more than 35.0% This is mainly attributed to the company's large product portfolio, backed by huge sales volume in the medium and high-power genset categories, and wide distribution network.



Market Dynamics



Trends

Implementation of stringent regulations to curb emissions

Drivers

Growth in the manufacturing industry

Demand of power for commercial applications in construction projects

Restraints

Detrimental environmental impact and carcinogenic nature of diesel engine exhausts

Growing penetration of electricity grids

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

Adoption of PV-diesel hybrid systems

Regulation Analysis

Emission Limits for Diesel Gensets of Power Rating Up To 800 kW

Noise Limits for Diesel Gensets

Noise limits for diesel gensets (power rating up to 1,000 kVA) manufactured on or after 1 January 2005

Noise limits for diesel gensets that do not meet the aforementioned criterion

Certification of Diesel Gensets

Requirements for the certification of diesel gensets

Nodal agencies and authorized agencies

Companies Mentioned



Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Ashok Leyland Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited

Mahindra Powerol Ltd.

Cummins India Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5yvxw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

