India Dishwasher Market 2018-2024: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR Over 10%

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Dishwasher Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Type (Free-Standing and Built-in), By Applications (Residential and Commercial), By Distribution Channels (Multi Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores and Others), By Regions & Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India dishwasher market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 10.8% during 2018-2024
Among different dishwasher types, free standing dishwasher segment captured majority of the revenue share in 2017. However, with emerging trend of modular kitchens in the country, built-in dishwashers are projected to exhibit highest growth rate over the coming years. Built-in dishwasher segment growth is further backed by growing number of residential projects in the country.
Rapid urbanization and increasing personal disposable income have improved the standard of living of the middle class population in India. Consumers are now readily spending on luxury products. Dishwasher market is likely to witness immense growth potential over the coming years with rising number of average households along with flourishing modular kitchen trend in the country. Although, the market is predominantly driven by commercial segment, however, with growing awareness towards benefits of dishwashers, the residential segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.
Furthermore, the Southern region contributed majority of the revenue share in 2017, as the region correspond to early adopters and holds huge working-class population which have readily adopted the new technologies and products.
The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Type:
- Free-Standing
- Built-in
By Applications:
- Residential
- Commercial
By Distribution Channels:
- Multi Branded Stores
- Exclusive Stores
- Others
By Regions:
- Northern
- Eastern
- Western
- Southern
Companies Mentioned
- BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.
- IFB Industries Ltd.
- Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
- Miele India Pvt. Ltd.
- Franke Faber India Ltd.
- Whirlpool of India Ltd.
- Elica PB India Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5zkvm3/india_dishwasher?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-dishwasher-market-2018-2024-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-over-10-300652599.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article