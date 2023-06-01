India Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Awareness of Infection Control and Hygiene Practices in the Healthcare Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rising awareness of infection control and hygiene practices in the healthcare industry is a significant factor driving the growth of the India disposable medical gloves market. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the recent COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE) in minimising cross-contamination and ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. This has led to a surge in the demand for disposable medical gloves in the country.

Moreover, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in India, coupled with the growing number of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres, is contributing to the increased consumption of disposable medical gloves. Government initiatives and investments in the healthcare sector, aiming to improve the overall quality of healthcare services, have also spurred the growth of the India disposable medical gloves market. The increasing adoption of disposable medical gloves in non-medical applications, such as food handling, sanitation, and personal care, is another factor propelling the market growth. With rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation, the demand for disposable gloves has witnessed a significant upsurge in these sectors, further driving the market.

The shift towards synthetic gloves, such as nitrile and vinyl gloves, due to concerns over latex allergies, has also impacted the India disposable medical gloves market positively. Nitrile gloves, in particular, have gained significant traction owing to their superior chemical resistance, puncture resistance, and durability compared to latex gloves.

This shift in preference is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, advancements in glove manufacturing technologies, along with the development of cost-effective and high-quality disposable gloves, are anticipated to create new opportunities for market expansion. Innovations in material composition and product design are expected to further enhance the demand for disposable medical gloves in India.

Furthermore, the India disposable medical gloves market is expected to benefit from the increasing focus on exports of disposable medical gloves. The Indian government has recognised the potential of the disposable medical gloves industry as a key player in the global market and has implemented policies and incentives to encourage domestic production and exports. This will likely create a positive outlook for the India disposable medical gloves market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of form, raw material, application, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Market Bifurcation by Form:

  • Powdered
  • Non-Powdered

Market Division by Raw Material:

  • Latex
  • Nitrile Rubber
  • Vinyl Rubber
  • Polyisoprene
  • Neoprene
  • Polyethylene

Market Bifurcation by Application:

  • Examination Gloves
  • Surgical Gloves

Market Segmentation by End Use:

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Diagnostics and Pathology Labs
  • Others

Market Segregation by Distribution Channel:

  • Direct Purchase
  • Medical Stores
  • Online
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region:

  • North India
  • East India
  • West India
  • South India

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the India disposable medical gloves companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

  • Narang Medical Limited
  • Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
  • Njavallil Latex Private Limited
  • Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd
  • Wonder Products Co
  • Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd
  • GPC Medical Limited
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Snapshot

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 India Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis

9 Regional Analysis

10 Market Dynamics

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Industry Events and Developments

