India Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Awareness of Infection Control and Hygiene Practices in the Healthcare Industry Drives Growth

The rising awareness of infection control and hygiene practices in the healthcare industry is a significant factor driving the growth of the India disposable medical gloves market. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the recent COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE) in minimising cross-contamination and ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. This has led to a surge in the demand for disposable medical gloves in the country.



Moreover, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in India, coupled with the growing number of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres, is contributing to the increased consumption of disposable medical gloves. Government initiatives and investments in the healthcare sector, aiming to improve the overall quality of healthcare services, have also spurred the growth of the India disposable medical gloves market. The increasing adoption of disposable medical gloves in non-medical applications, such as food handling, sanitation, and personal care, is another factor propelling the market growth. With rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation, the demand for disposable gloves has witnessed a significant upsurge in these sectors, further driving the market.



The shift towards synthetic gloves, such as nitrile and vinyl gloves, due to concerns over latex allergies, has also impacted the India disposable medical gloves market positively. Nitrile gloves, in particular, have gained significant traction owing to their superior chemical resistance, puncture resistance, and durability compared to latex gloves.

This shift in preference is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, advancements in glove manufacturing technologies, along with the development of cost-effective and high-quality disposable gloves, are anticipated to create new opportunities for market expansion. Innovations in material composition and product design are expected to further enhance the demand for disposable medical gloves in India.



Furthermore, the India disposable medical gloves market is expected to benefit from the increasing focus on exports of disposable medical gloves. The Indian government has recognised the potential of the disposable medical gloves industry as a key player in the global market and has implemented policies and incentives to encourage domestic production and exports. This will likely create a positive outlook for the India disposable medical gloves market in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided on the basis of form, raw material, application, end use, distribution channel, and region.



Market Bifurcation by Form:

Powdered

Non-Powdered

Market Division by Raw Material:

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Market Bifurcation by Application:

Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Market Segmentation by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostics and Pathology Labs

Others

Market Segregation by Distribution Channel:

Direct Purchase

Medical Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West India

South India

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the India disposable medical gloves companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Narang Medical Limited

Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Njavallil Latex Private Limited

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd

Wonder Products Co

Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd

GPC Medical Limited

Others

