India Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Transaction Value & Volume, Interstate Remittance Flow for Key Hubs, Intra City P2P Transfers, & Consumer Profile
May 15, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Transaction Value & Volume, Interstate Remittance Flow for Key Hubs, Intra City P2P Transfers, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a data-centric analysis of domestic remittance market dynamics in India to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of remittance flow within the states/regions. It provides a detailed view of remittance from each of the key states/regions to various domestic locations (states/regions). It also provides market dynamics of intra city P2P transfers. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.
Report Scope
Domestic Remittance Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in India
- By Transaction Value
- By Transaction Volume
- By Average Value Per Transaction
Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in India
- Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
- Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
- Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
Domestic Remittance Market Dynamics by Key States/Regions in India
- Market opportunity by key states/regions (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
- Market share by transfer channel by key states/regions - digital, mobile, and non-digital (value, volume, average value per transaction)
Interstate Remittance Flow Analysis by Key States/Regions in India
- Analysis of outbound remittance flow from key sending states/regions to important destinations
- Share of mobile by across key corridors of outbound remittance
Interstate Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in India
- Analysis by age group of sender
- Analysis by income of sender
- Analysis by occupation of sender
- Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
- Analysis by purpose
Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics in India
- Market opportunity by transaction value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction
- Market share by transfer channel (digital, mobile, and non-digital) by key cities bucketed under Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 segments - (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis of Consumer Profile in India
- Analysis by age group of sender
- Analysis by income of sender
- Analysis by occupation of sender
- Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
- Analysis by purpose
Reason to Buy
- Get in-depth understanding of domestic remittance flow within states of India
- Gain comprehensive understanding of P2P transfers within key cities of India
- Understand remittance transaction dynamics in value and volume terms
- Get detailed view of consumer dynamics by income, occupation, age, and purpose
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 India Domestic Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
3 India Interstate Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
4 India Interstate Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics
5 India Interstate Remittance Flow Analysis by Key States
6 India Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics
7 India Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Key Cities
8 India Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Consumer Demographics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czhzxz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article