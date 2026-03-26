India Drone Detection Radar Market Set for Rapid Expansion, Expected to Reach USD 552 Million by 2032, Reports MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by MarkNtel Advisors, the India Drone Detection Radar Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 27.7% during 2026–2032. The market growth is primarily driven by rising security concerns related to unauthorized drone activities, increasing defense modernization initiatives, and growing investments in advanced surveillance technologies. Additionally, the expansion of critical infrastructure protection and the rising need for real-time aerial threat detection are further accelerating the adoption of drone detection radar systems across India.

India Drone Detection Radar Market Key Takeaways

The India Drone Detection Radar Market was valued at approximately USD 115 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 127 million in 2026 to nearly USD 552 million by 2032, reflecting robust expansion supported by increasing defense expenditures and technological advancements in radar systems.

By radar type, medium-range radar (5–10 km) is expected to hold a significant share of around 30% in 2026, driven by its optimal balance between coverage range and deployment cost, making it suitable for both defense and civilian applications.

By end user, the military & defense sector is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for approximately 40% of the total share in 2026. This dominance is attributed to heightened border surveillance requirements, rising drone-based threats, and ongoing investments in counter-drone technologies.

The presence of key domestic players is fostering market competition through continuous innovation, indigenous manufacturing, and strategic collaborations.

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Growth Catalysts Driving Drone Detection Radar Adoption Across India

Rising Drone Threats Strengthening Demand for Counter-Drone Systems

The increasing use of drones for surveillance, smuggling, and potential security breaches has significantly heightened the need for advanced detection systems across India. In recent years, unauthorized drone activities near international borders and sensitive installations have raised serious security concerns, prompting defense agencies and law enforcement authorities to strengthen their surveillance capabilities. As a result, there is a growing deployment of sophisticated radar systems capable of detecting low-altitude, small-sized, and fast-moving aerial objects with high precision. This evolving threat landscape continues to act as a primary catalyst driving the adoption of drone detection radar technologies across the country.

Defense Modernization and Indigenous Manufacturing Initiatives

Building on the rising security concerns, India's strong emphasis on defense modernization is further accelerating market growth. The government's continued investments in upgrading surveillance infrastructure, along with strategic programs aimed at enhancing national security, are creating substantial demand for advanced radar systems. Simultaneously, initiatives such as "Make in India" and the push for indigenous defense manufacturing are encouraging domestic companies to develop and deploy cutting-edge radar technologies. These efforts are not only reducing reliance on foreign imports but also fostering innovation and enabling the availability of cost-effective, customized solutions tailored to India's specific security requirements.

Expanding Applications Across Critical Infrastructure and Public Safety

In addition to defense applications, the scope of drone detection radar systems is rapidly expanding across various civilian sectors. Increasing concerns over the safety of airports, critical infrastructure, government facilities, and large public gatherings have led to the wider adoption of these systems beyond military use. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing proactive threat detection to safeguard high-value assets and ensure uninterrupted operations. Moreover, the integration of radar systems with AI-driven analytics is enhancing detection accuracy, minimizing response time, and enabling more efficient threat management. This broader adoption across diverse end-user segments is significantly contributing to overall market expansion.

Structural Challenges Affecting Market Growth

Structural Challenges Limiting Widespread Adoption

Despite the strong growth outlook, certain structural challenges continue to hinder the widespread adoption of drone detection radar systems, particularly outside the defense sector. One of the primary barriers is the high deployment cost associated with advanced radar technologies, which often require substantial capital investment. Additionally, the complexity of integrating these systems into existing security infrastructure, along with the need for skilled personnel for operation and maintenance, adds to the overall implementation challenges.

Furthermore, issues such as false alarm rates and limited awareness among commercial and industrial users may restrict market penetration. Therefore, addressing these challenges through technological advancements, cost optimization, and increased awareness will be critical to unlocking the full growth potential of the India drone detection radar market.

Market Analysis by Radar Type & End User

By radar type, medium-range radar (5–10 km) is projected to lead the India drone detection radar market, capturing around 30% share in 2026. This dominance is primarily driven by its ability to strike an optimal balance between coverage range and detection accuracy, making it highly suitable for a wide range of security applications. Furthermore, these systems offer cost-effective deployment compared to long-range alternatives while still ensuring reliable performance. As a result, medium-range radars are extensively utilized across border regions, defense installations, and critical infrastructure, where consistent monitoring and operational efficiency are essential to address evolving aerial threats effectively.

By end user, the military & defense sector is expected to dominate the India drone detection radar market with approximately 40% share. This leadership is largely attributed to the growing need for advanced surveillance and threat detection systems amid rising drone-related security challenges. In addition, continuous government investments in strengthening defense infrastructure are accelerating the adoption of sophisticated radar technologies. The integration of counter-drone systems with existing defense networks further enhances operational capabilities and response efficiency. Consequently, the sector continues to remain the primary contributor to market growth, supported by ongoing modernization initiatives and increasing focus on national security preparedness.

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Strategic Defense Advancements Powering India's Next-Generation Counter-Drone Ecosystem

India's defense landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by strategic investments and a strong emphasis on indigenous technological capabilities to counter emerging aerial threats. In 2025, a major milestone was achieved when the Defence Acquisition Council approved weapons procurement worth approximately USD 9.5 billion, underscoring the country's commitment to strengthening national security. A significant portion of this investment has been directed toward advanced counter-drone systems and long-range defense technologies. Notably, the inclusion of the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mk-II, along with advanced low-level radar systems, reflects a focused effort to enhance surveillance capabilities and ensure robust protection of critical infrastructure and sensitive border areas.

Building upon these policy-level advancements, India has also demonstrated substantial progress in indigenous innovation through successful system development and testing. In 2025, the country successfully test-fired the Bhargavastra counter-swarm drone system, marking a crucial step forward in addressing the growing threat of coordinated unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks. Designed with layered interception technologies, the system is capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing multiple drones simultaneously, thereby significantly enhancing operational readiness against complex aerial threats.

Together, these developments highlight a clear and strategic trajectory toward self-reliance, technological advancement, and integrated defense preparedness. As India continues to invest in next-generation counter-drone solutions, these initiatives are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping a resilient and future-ready defense ecosystem.

Significant Drone Detection Radar Companies in India

Key companies contributing to innovation and competition in the market include:

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Zen Technologies

Grene Robotics

Infinity Radar

Paras Defense & Space Technologies

Kotai Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Vaimanika Aerospace

DSE India

Adani Defense & Aerospace

Others

India Drone Detection Radar Market Scope

By Radar Type: Short-Range Radar (<5 km), Medium-Range Radar (5–10 km), Long-Range Radar (>10 km), AI-enabled / Cognitive Radar

By Frequency Band: X-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band, L/S-Band, Multi-band Radar

By Platform: Ground-based, Naval, Airborne, Vehicle-mounted / Portable

By Detection Range: Very Short (<2 km), Short (2–5 km), Medium (5–10 km), Long (>10 km)

By End User: Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Airports & Aviation, Critical Infrastructure, Government & Public Safety, Commercial & Industrial, Event & Stadium Security

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