India Electric Bus Market, FY2017-FY2023 Vehicle Type (< 30 Seater and >30 Seater) & Drivetrain Technology (Battery Electric Bus and Plug-in Hybrid Bus)

The "India Electric Bus Market By Vehicle Type (<_0 seater="seater">30 Seater), By Drivetrain Technology (Battery Electric Bus and Plug-in Hybrid Bus), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India electric bus market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 124% by FY2023
With growing need for controlling GHG (Greenhouse gases) emissions emitted by vehicles, the government is encouraging the use of electric powered vehicles across various states, which is boosting the demand for electric buses in India.
The electric bus market across India is expected to register a robust growth over the coming years owing to consistently growing affordability of electric buses due to high subsidies provided by the government coupled with various leading commercial vehicle manufacturers foraying into the country's electric bus market.
India Electric Bus Market, FY2017-FY2023, discusses the following aspects of electric bus market in India:
- Electric Bus Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (<_0 seater="seater">30 Seater), By Drivetrain Technology (Battery Electric Bus and Plug-in Hybrid Bus)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the renowned companies invested in the electric bus market operating across the country include:
- Goldstone
- Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited
- JBM Auto Limited
- Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited
- Tata Motors Limited
- Volvo India Private Limited
- Ashok Leyland Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Electric Bus Market Outlook
6. India Electric Bus <_0 seats="seats" market="market" />
7. India Electric Bus >30 Seats Market Outlook
8. SWOT Analysis
9. Product Benchmarking
10. Pricing and Price Point Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policies and Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
