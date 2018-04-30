India Electric Bus Market, FY2017-FY2023 Vehicle Type (< 30 Seater and >30 Seater) & Drivetrain Technology (Battery Electric Bus and Plug-in Hybrid Bus)

India electric bus market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 124% by FY2023

With growing need for controlling GHG (Greenhouse gases) emissions emitted by vehicles, the government is encouraging the use of electric powered vehicles across various states, which is boosting the demand for electric buses in India.

The electric bus market across India is expected to register a robust growth over the coming years owing to consistently growing affordability of electric buses due to high subsidies provided by the government coupled with various leading commercial vehicle manufacturers foraying into the country's electric bus market.

India Electric Bus Market, FY2017-FY2023, discusses the following aspects of electric bus market in India:

Electric Bus Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (<_0 seater="seater">30 Seater), By Drivetrain Technology (Battery Electric Bus and Plug-in Hybrid Bus)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the renowned companies invested in the electric bus market operating across the country include:



Goldstone

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited

JBM Auto Limited

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Tata Motors Limited

Volvo India Private Limited

Ashok Leyland Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Electric Bus Market Outlook



6. India Electric Bus <_0 seats="seats" market="market" />

7. India Electric Bus >30 Seats Market Outlook



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Product Benchmarking



10. Pricing and Price Point Analysis



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policies and Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



