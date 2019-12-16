India Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Market Outlook, 2030 - Featuring Company Profiles of Battery Producers & Assemblers, Electric Vehicle Manufacturers, and Charging Infrastructure Providers in India

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Market: Focus on Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Battery Type, Charging Infrastructure, and Separator Demand - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the Indian electric vehicle ecosystem market, the EV market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 43.13% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2030. Additionally, installation of charging infrastructure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42.38%. With the entry of local battery manufacturers such as TATA Chemicals and BHEL alongside the import of batteries from global players, the electric vehicle battery market is expected to grow at a whooping CAGR of 60.15% during the forecast period.



The Indian electric vehicle ecosystem market is currently in a nascent phase. The government's push to ensure EV adoption through subsidies and tax benefits has further propelled the market growth. Despite the Indian automotive industry experiencing a sharp decline in FY2019, the electric vehicle market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. With the BS6 norms becoming applicable from April 2020, the electric vehicles will become more price competitive with conventionally fueled vehicles, thus accelerating the electric vehicle sales in the country.



Expert Quote



The government target for 30% adoption of electric vehicles by 2030 will be majorly driven by the electrification of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and commercial vehicles. Lower rate of adoption of electric vehicles in passenger vehicle segment is expected to have a limited impact on achieving the targets.



Scope of the Market



The Indian electric vehicle ecosystem market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as batteries, propulsion type, charger type, separator and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the electric vehicle ecosystem market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The report is further segmented on the basis of separator type, charger type, vehicle type, battery type, and region. The three-wheeler dominated the Indian electric vehicles, electric vehicle batteries and electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2030).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry under analysis. The report also analyzes the prevalence of different types of batteries used in various vehicle types.



The Indian electric vehicles, electric vehicle batteries and electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segregated on the basis of region into four major regions, namely North India, South India, East India, and West India.



Key Questions Answered

Which vehicle type offers the most attractive growth prospect between 2019-2030 to EV manufacturers in different regions across India ?

? Which propulsion type across different vehicle types offers attractive growth opportunities between 2019-2030 for EV manufacturers across India and its regions?

and its regions? Which type of battery has the highest demand in 2018 and offers the fastest growth opportunity between 2019-2030 for different types of vehicles across various regions in India ?

? What is the demand in number of units for different types of chargers in 2018 and how is it expected to grow from 2019-2030 across various regions?

How is the separator demand expected to shape-up with the growing local battery production between 2020-2030?

Which is the better possibility for Indian market based on the regulatory scenario: battery production or battery assembly?

What is the regulatory support for charging infrastructure establishment in India ?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Prospects for EV Battery Production and Assembly in India

1.1 Overview

1.2 Battery Production

1.3 Battery Assembly

1.4 Regulatory Support for Local Battery Production and Local Battery Assembly

1.5 Evaluation of Possibilities

1.5.1 Local Battery Production Vs Local Battery Assembly



2 Regulatory Support for EV Charging Establishment in India

2.1 Financial Incentives for Private Charging Stations/Swappable Batteries

2.2 Government Strategy for Swappable Batteries in India

2.3 Approved Charging Standards as Per DST/BIS

2.4 Comparative Analysis of Various Charging Systems Based on Vehicle Type



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

3.1.1 Investments and Business Expansions

3.1.2 Product Launches

3.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Associations

3.1.4 Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.5 Other Key Activities

3.2 Industry Attractiveness of India Electric Vehicle Battery Market

3.2.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Medium-Low)

3.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Medium-High)

3.2.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

3.2.5 Intensity of Competition (Medium-High)

3.3 Industry Attractiveness of India Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low-Medium)

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Medium)

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (High)

3.3.4 Threat of Substitutes (High)

3.3.5 Intensity of Competition (High)

3.4 Industry Attractiveness of India Electric Vehicle Charging Market

3.4.1 Threat of New Entrants (High-Medium)

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Medium)

3.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Medium)

3.4.4 Threat of Substitutes (Medium-Low)

3.4.5 Intensity of Competition (High)



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain

4.1.1 EV Battery Supply Chain

4.1.2 EV Supply Chain

4.1.3 EV Charging Supply Chain

4.2 Opportunity Matrix

4.2.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Vehicle Type)



5 Separator Demand (by Type) in the India Electric Vehicle Battery Production Market, Analysis and Forecast (2018-2030)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Dry Lithium-ion Battery Separator

5.3 Wet Lithium-ion Battery Separator

5.4 Comparison between Wet Lithium-ion and Dry Lithium-ion Battery Separators



6 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market (by Charging Type), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2030)

6.1 Level 2 Charging

6.1.1 Northern India

6.1.2 Southern India

6.1.3 Western India

6.1.4 Eastern India

6.2 DC Fast Charging

6.2.1 Northern India

6.2.2 Southern India

6.2.3 Western India

6.2.4 Eastern India



7 Regional Analysis of India EV and EV Battery Market

7.1 Overview of India EV and EV Battery Market (by Vehicle Type)

7.2 Passenger Vehicles

7.3 Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Two Wheelers

7.5 Three Wheelers

7.6 Northern India

7.7 Western India

7.8 Eastern India

7.9 Southern India



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 Company Profiles of Battery Producers and Assemblers in India

8.2.1 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

8.2.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

8.2.3 Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd.

8.2.4 Eon Electric Ltd.

8.2.5 Exicom Power Solutions

8.2.6 EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

8.2.7 GREENFUEL

8.2.8 HBL Power Systems Limited

8.2.9 Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd.

8.2.10 Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd.

8.2.11 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

8.2.12 Trontek Group

8.3 Company Profiles of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers and Suppliers in India

8.3.1 ASHOK LEYLAND

8.3.2 Ather Energy

8.3.3 Emflux Motors

8.3.4 Olectra Greentech Limited

8.3.5 Hero Electric

8.3.6 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

8.3.7 Hyundai Motor India

8.3.8 JBM Auto Limited

8.3.9 Lohia Auto Industries

8.3.10 Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

8.3.11 Maruti Suzuki India Limited

8.3.12 Tata Motors Limited

8.3.13 Toyota Kirloskar Motor

8.3.14 Tunwal E-Bike India PVT. LTD.

8.3.15 TVS Motor Company

8.4 Company Profiles of Charging Infrastructure Providers in India

8.4.1 ABB

8.4.2 Delta Electronics, Inc.

8.4.3 EV MOTORS INDIA PVT. LTD

8.4.4 Evteq Mobility Private Limited

8.4.5 Exicom Tele-Systems Limited

8.4.6 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

8.4.7 JBM Group

8.4.8 NTPC Ltd.

8.4.9 Reliance Infrastructure Limited

8.4.10 Panasonic Corporation

8.4.11 TATA Power

8.4.12 Vakrangee Limited

8.4.13 Volttic Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions



