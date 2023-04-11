India Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update

Apr 11, 2023, 18:45 ET
In India, embedded finance has created new growth avenues for new-age digital business and traditional financial service providers. An increasing number of businesses are leveraging embedded finance to create a competitive advantage and increase their revenue share by offering financial services. The sector has emerged as lead the growth of the Indian fintech industry and the trend is projected to further continue amid the growing digitalization.
Owing to the young population, coupled with the growing shift towards new-age technologies, the embedded finance sector is projected to record strong growth over the next three to four years in India. The growth in the segment will be driven by the embedded payment sector, while embedded insurance and embedded lending are also projected to become high-growth areas from the short to medium-term perspective.
B2B embedded lending firms are experiencing strong growth in loan disbursal in India
The working capital requirement has increased significantly among MSMEs in India. According to a report from SIDBI and TransUnion CIBIL, the MSME loan demand has increased to reach 1.6 times compared to the pandemic levels. As the sector continues to be underserved by traditional financial service providers, embedded lending providers are aiming to solve the working capital requirement. As a result, these firms are experiencing strong growth in loan disbursal.
- In December 2022, Rupifi, one of the leading embedded finance firms in India, announced that the firm had disbursed more than INR 20 billion in loans, since its launch in 2020. In 2022, the firm reported a growth of 407.7% in loan disbursal compared to the year before. This growth has been attributed to the significant uptick during the pre-Diwali season.
- The firm operates in the B2B space. Through its BNPL and checkout products for MSMEs it aims simplify working capital needs of businesses. It has partnered with leading B2B marketplaces across sectors, including FMCG, fashion, pharma, electronics, and food, among others. The Tiger Global-backed embedded finance firm raised US$22 million in its Series A round. The firm largely works with non-banking financial institutions to provide MSMEs with working capital.
With rising interest rates and inflationary pressure, the demand for working capital is projected to further increase among MSMEs in India. Consequently, PayNXT360 projects B2B embedded lending providers to record strong growth from the short to medium-term perspective.
A growing number of renters are interested in buying insurance from rental listing providers in India
Due to convenience, more and more customers are intending to switch to embedded insurance at the cost of traditional insurers. As a result, of these growing preferences for embedded insurance, proptech platforms are forging strategic alliances to foray into the embedded insurance sector. For instance,
- In October 2022, Housing.com, the leading proptech platforms in India, announced a strategic partnership with Riskcovry to offer embedded insurance services. The premium for Rent Protect Cover, the embedded insurance product, is embedded into the monthly rent payments. The insurance cover offers a host of benefits, including cover for critical illness, personal accident cover, and medical expenses coverage.
With more customers demanding a seamless experience while renting and buying properties, the author expects more rental listing providers to offer embedded insurance. This will further accelerate the growth of the embedded insurance segment, which is already one of the fastest-growing sectors in the fintech space.
Firms are forging strategic alliances enabling fintech firms to build their financial products
Embedded finance has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the Indian fintech industry. Consequently, more and more players are planning to launch embedded financial services to increase their revenue. To enable these firms to launch embedded services at a faster pace, firms are forging strategic alliances in India.
- In November 2022, SBM Bank and OPEN Financial Technology announced a strategic partnership with Zwitch, an embedded finance platform. Under the collaboration, the firms will provide businesses with a no-code, low-code, and full-stack API solution. This will enable businesses to embed financial services into their products and services. The technology offered by Zwitch reduces the go-to-market time significantly while increasing the revenue for businesses.
Amid the growing consumer shift towards embedded financial services, more and more businesses are projected to launch such capabilities. Consequently, the author expects more firms to adopt the technology offered by Zwitch to introduce financial services for their customers in India.
According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the India is expected to grow by 46.0% on annual basis to reach US$5,330.0 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 36.3% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$5,330.0 million in 2023 to reach US$23,451.6 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in India.
Below is a summary of key market segments:
India Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
India Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
India Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
India Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
India Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
India Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
Share this article