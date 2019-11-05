India Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market - 2019 Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) (Comprehensive Techno-Commercial) Market Analysis, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) demand in India stood at 178 KTPA in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.



This demand can be attributed to the growing need for high impact strength-based product having crack resistant ability and tough nature etc. for various extrusion film processes. Its properties like low water absorption, good weatherability and easy processing also make it an ideal choice in manufacturing of footwears most commonly, sole, automobile bumpers, toys, flexible hose, molded automotive parts (car interior), flexible packaging, films and wire and electrical cables compounding etc.



Currently, Reliance Industries Limited is only manufacturer of EVA in India and the company had increased its installed capacity in 2017 at Dahej petrochemical complex to meet the growing domestic demand for EVA. The company uses LyondellBasell's Lupotech T technology for EVA production.



Hence, to fulfill the total market demand for EVA, India imports it from other global EVA manufacturers countries such as South Korea, Thailand, Belgium, Taiwan, France etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2013 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India EVA Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Technology

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India EVA Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India EVA Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Company



5. Pricing, By Type

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News / Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4io8zd





