India EV Charging Stations Setting Market Report 2021: Analyzing Conditions for Setting EV Charging Infrastructure

Policy changes at both central and state level are being implemented to pave way for accelerated charging infrastructure capacity creation. This encouragement from the government has increased the interest of many private players to invest across India's EV charging space.



For instance, Japanese electronics company Panasonic has planned to set up around one lakh charging station for e-vehicles across 25 top Indian cities. The Japanese company is planning to set up these stations by 2024. These charging stations are expected to power over one million vehicles. The company has planned charging stations across top cities like Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Amravati, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad, etc. The charging facilities will be set up at petrol pumps, malls, parking lots, etc.



Indian EV maker Ather Energy also aims to develop biggest EV charging infrastructure network and terms it as "Ather Grid". The company plans to set up 6500 charging stations across the country by 2022. State-run companies like NTPC, GAIL India, Indian Oil Corp, and Power Grid Corp have been exploring diversification into electric vehicle charging infrastructure business



Key Topics Covered:

Analyzing conditions for setting EV charging infrastructure

Fitment analysis index for setting EV charging infrastructure across all the regions in India

Cost breakup analysis for setting EV charging infrastructure as per industry & global benchmarks

Examining RE connectivity

Solar rooftop and grid stability across all the Indian states for supporting EV charging infrastructure

Opportunity assessment for power distribution & transmission companies across all the Indian states for EV charging infrastructure

Examining opportunity for EV charging infra providers across all the Indian states

Region wise opportunity track for fuel suppliers & oil marketing companies in supporting EV charging stations

Market opportunity for RE power generation companies

Demography & economic suitability analysis for return on investment in EV infrastructure

Examining the requirement of EV chargers as per their configuration across all the states in India

Anticipated growth assessment in the number of electric vehicles in India for all the states

for all the states Location suitability index - Pre cursor to feasible location analysis across all Indian states

Opportunity for supply of EV and EVSE for OEMs and EPC players in India

Companies Mentioned

BHEL

Siemens

GE

Tata Projects

L&T

NTPC

Adani

Greenko

Renew Power

SB Energy

NHPC

Kalpataru

KEC

Sterlite

Torrent Power

BEML

EIL

GAIL

BPCL

IOCL

Reliance

Essar Oil

